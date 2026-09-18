



IG Defence has successfully demonstrated its indigenous T-SHUL BEAM counter-drone system at the Indian Air Force’s Dronathan 2026 exercise in Pokhran, showcasing its ability to neutralise hostile drones using advanced soft-kill electronic countermeasures, Times of India reported





The man-portable system highlights India’s growing emphasis on indigenous technology to counter evolving aerial threats.





The demonstration at Pokhran underlined the importance of counter-unmanned aerial systems in modern warfare. T-SHUL BEAM proved its capability to disrupt drone operations by interfering with critical electronic links, including command-and-control, telemetry, video transmission and navigation signals.





This directional radio-frequency architecture allows operators to focus countermeasures on specific aerial threats, ensuring rapid and effective neutralisation.





IG Defence emphasised that the system was designed for tactical-edge deployment. Military units often face drone threats over forward positions, temporary deployments or critical assets, where larger counter-drone installations may not be feasible.





The portability and directional nature of T-SHUL BEAM make it suitable for such environments, providing a mobile and responsive capability against small UAVs, FPV drones and low-cost unmanned platforms.





Unlike hard-kill systems that physically destroy drones, T-SHUL BEAM employs soft-kill measures to disable communication and navigation links. This approach reduces collateral damage while ensuring hostile drones are rendered ineffective. The system’s multi-band radio-frequency design enables interference across a wide spectrum, covering multiple drone communication channels simultaneously.





Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya, founder and chief executive officer of IG Defence, explained that T-SHUL BEAM operates on GRID, the company’s indigenously developed AI-powered battle management system.





GRID integrates sensors, unmanned systems, intelligence and command elements into a unified operational picture. This allows commanders to detect, understand, decide and coordinate actions across the battlespace with enhanced efficiency.





Wing Commander Anoop Sharma (retired), associate vice-president of IG Defence, highlighted that the rapid evolution of drone warfare has made counter-UAS capability indispensable for modern military operations. He noted that T-SHUL BEAM’s integration with GRID ensures it is not just a standalone system but part of a wider battlespace architecture, enabling seamless coordination with other assets.





The demonstration at Dronathan 2026 reflects India’s broader push towards indigenous defence technologies. IG Defence is building integrated capabilities across the unmanned warfare spectrum, from AI-powered battle management to counter-drone systems.





This aligns with India’s strategic focus on self-reliance in defence programs, reducing dependence on imported technologies and strengthening national security.





The exercise at Pokhran also highlighted the growing threat posed by drones in modern warfare. Small UAVs and FPV drones can be deployed with limited warning, conducting surveillance, infiltration or attacks. Systems like T-SHUL BEAM are designed to provide frontline units with immediate and effective responses to such threats, ensuring operational readiness in dynamic environments.





By demonstrating T-SHUL BEAM’s effectiveness, IG Defence has reinforced the importance of indigenous innovation in addressing emerging challenges.





The system’s portability, directional countermeasures and integration with GRID position it as a critical asset for India’s defence forces in the evolving landscape of unmanned warfare.





Agencies







