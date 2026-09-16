



The United States has openly admitted to deploying space-based weapons in orbit, marking a historic shift in military doctrine. Russia and China are already fielding counter-space systems, while India, though behind in scale, has demonstrated anti-satellite capabilities and is steadily expanding its military space infrastructure.





This disclosure signals that the race for dominance in Earth’s orbit has entered a new and dangerous phase.





America’s announcement came from Air Force Secretary Troy Meink, who confirmed that the US now possesses on-orbit space control weapons. He deliberately avoided revealing details about the type, number, or deployment timeline of these systems.





The vagueness is strategic, intended to deter adversaries while preventing technical exposure. This marks a departure from Washington’s earlier reluctance to describe space as a war-fighting domain. Senior officials now openly acknowledge space as a contested battlefield.





Russia and China reacted sharply. Moscow called for complete demilitarisation of space, while Beijing warned against turning orbit into a battlefield. Yet both nations are themselves advancing counter-space technologies.





Russia has moved from testing co-orbital anti-satellite systems to deploying operational Nivelir satellites capable of threatening US intelligence spacecraft.





Like India, China has tested kinetic anti-satellite missiles, fielded jammers, and invested in directed-energy systems. Both countries are accused by Washington of developing capabilities to track and disrupt American forces.





India’s position is more modest but significant. In 2019, New Delhi demonstrated kinetic anti-satellite capability under Mission Shakti, destroying a satellite in low Earth orbit. Since then, India has expanded its military space infrastructure.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is working on directed-energy weapons, electronic warfare systems, and space situational awareness programs.





ISRO has strengthened its NETRA surveillance network in Bangalore, designed to track orbital debris and hostile manoeuvres. India also practised satellite dogfighting in 2025, showcasing manoeuvring skills at orbital speeds of 28,800 kilometres per hour.





India’s Space-Based Surveillance-III (SBS-III) program is a ₹26,968 crore national security initiative approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security. It will deploy a constellation of 52 advanced military surveillance satellites in low Earth orbit to provide round-the-clock, all-weather intelligence over land borders and maritime zones.





ISRO will manufacture 21 satellites, while private Indian companies will build 31, marking a major step in integrating industry into defence space. These satellites will carry synthetic-aperture radar, infrared sensors for night-time imaging, and electro-optical cameras for real-time tracking.





The constellation will be operated under the Defence Space Agency and Mission Sudarshan Chakra, directly linking with air defence assets to strengthen operational capabilities.





While early project timelines anticipated the first batch of satellites to launch as early as April 2026, the deployment timeline has shifted. Recent updates from the September 2026 International Space Summit in Paris indicate that the physical rollout and deployment of the 52-satellite constellation is now officially scheduled to take place between 2027 and 2030.





The US Space Force, created in 2019, now plays a central role in this architecture. Its doctrine of “space control” emphasises superiority—operating freely while denying adversaries the same. This includes both kinetic and non-kinetic means, ranging from lasers to blind satellites, to cyber and electromagnetic jamming. Experts believe the US may have deployed non-kinetic systems such as jammers, which avoid creating dangerous debris but can cripple communications, GPS, and surveillance networks globally.





The implications are profound. Satellites underpin military command, missile guidance, surveillance, and civilian infrastructure from aviation to financial networks.





A strike on orbital assets could cascade into global disruption. The greatest fear remains Kessler Syndrome, where debris from destroyed satellites triggers uncontrollable collisions, rendering entire orbital regions unusable.





India’s challenge is balancing deterrence with restraint. While it has proven offensive capability, its focus remains on defensive preparedness and situational awareness. Partnerships with the US, including data-sharing agreements, enhance India’s monitoring capacity. Yet New Delhi must accelerate indigenous programs to ensure its growing constellation of satellites remains secure in an increasingly hostile domain.





The disclosure by Washington has effectively normalised the weaponisation of space. The taboo is broken, and the race is now overt. For India, the task is clear: strengthen indigenous technology, expand surveillance networks, and prepare for a future where space is no longer a sanctuary but the decisive high ground of warfare.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







