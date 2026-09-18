



According to an ANI media report , HAL CMD Ravi K has confirmed that radar and weapons integration on the TEJAS MK-1A is nearly complete, with 27 airframes and 10 engines ready.





Deliveries are expected to begin within the current financial year, though engine supply and pending flight tests remain critical hurdles. HAL is simultaneously advancing helicopter, trainer, unmanned, and AI programs while exploring new export markets.





HAL Chairman and Managing Director Ravi K stated that radar and weapons integration on the TEJAS MK-1A is in its final stages. The Active Electronically Scanned Array radar is 90 to 95% complete, but dozens of sorties are still required to validate performance.





He explained that the process involves flying, testing, identifying issues, implementing software fixes, and repeating the cycle until reliability is assured.





Missile systems have already been integrated, though further testing is necessary. Ravi emphasised that since an AESA radar has never flown on the TEJAS platform before, the process is taking longer than anticipated. HAL has informed the Indian Air Force that the aircraft is over 80% ready but intends to complete all outstanding work before induction.





HAL currently has 27 airframes and 10 engines ready. Deliveries are expected within the current financial year, with General Electric indicating that 17 engines will be supplied. However, Ravi declined to commit to a delivery figure for March 2027 due to uncertainties in engine supply. HAL has changed its engagement strategy with GE, now approaching Tier 1 and Tier 2 suppliers directly to identify bottlenecks. It has also offered to manufacture components in-house and has begun sending staff to supplier factories to monitor progress.





The Defence Ministry signed a ₹48,000 crore contract in February 2021 for 83 Mk1A aircraft, including 73 fighters and 10 trainers. Deliveries were originally scheduled to begin by 2024 and conclude by 2030. HAL’s proactive measures with suppliers aim to mitigate delays and stabilise production.





Beyond fighters, HAL is expanding its helicopter programs. Structures for the Light Combat Helicopter are being built in Bangalore and Tumkur, with non-core work outsourced to Adani and BEML. HAL will focus on integration, including sensors and systems.





Work continues on the Indian Multi-Role Helicopter, with Safran as a 50:50 partner in engine development. Preliminary design reviews have begun, though the program does not yet have confirmed orders.





HAL is also advancing unmanned systems. The CATS Warrior unmanned combat aircraft prototype is under development, designed to operate alongside fighters such as the TEJAS and Su-30MKI. A rotary unmanned aerial vehicle prototype is also being built, with a first flight planned this year.





HAL will hand over two to three HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft on Saturday, alongside Dhruv NG helicopters to Pawan Hans Limited. Certification for the Dhruv NG is expected the same day, after which HAL will actively market the platform.





The Defence Ministry signed a ₹6,828 crore contract in March 2023 for 70 HTT-40 trainers, with induction scheduled to begin in September 2025 and conclude by March 2030. HAL plans to deliver eight Dhruv-NG helicopters by year-end.





The company is also exploring AI applications for defence operations and cockpit support, seeking partners to develop customised systems. On exports, HAL has supplied H228 aircraft to Guyana and is in talks with Nigeria and other countries for Dornier aircraft, Dhruv, and LCH platforms.





HAL’s broader aim is to expand its market base, including new uses such as medical services and charter operations. On Saturday, it will hand over TEJAS Final Operational Clearance twin-seater trainers, HTT-40 trainers, and Dhruv NG helicopters in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu in Bangalore.





ANI







