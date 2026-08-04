



India and Uzbekistan undertook a comprehensive review of their strategic partnership during the ongoing visit of Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov to New Delhi.





The discussions covered a wide spectrum of cooperation, including energy, infrastructure, defence, trade, education, and culture.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared details of the meeting in a post on X, noting that he had a detailed exchange with his Uzbek counterpart. He emphasised that the talks also addressed regional challenges and explored avenues for expanding multilateral cooperation.





On Monday, India and Uzbekistan moved to significantly expand their strategic and economic footprint. New Delhi highlighted its intent to deepen collaboration in critical sectors, particularly rare earth minerals and mining, during high-level talks in the capital.





EAM Jaishankar underscored that bilateral cooperation already spans construction, digital technology, energy, healthcare, and education, but both nations are now ready to chart new territory in mining.





Trade between the two countries currently stands at around $1 billion, a figure both sides are keen to increase. Jaishankar expressed optimism about commercial growth, stating that the number should rise substantially in the coming years.





India also conveyed its support for Uzbekistan’s upcoming chairship of the Non-Aligned Movement for the 2027–29 period. Jaishankar appreciated Uzbekistan’s backing of New Delhi as it hosts the BRICS Summit and commended Tashkent’s firm stance against terrorism.





In a significant diplomatic engagement, Foreign Minister Saidov called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The meeting underscored the expanding partnership between the two nations, touching upon trade, rare earth minerals, educational exchanges, and shared civilizational roots.





The President expressed confidence in commercial collaboration across critical sectors and highlighted immense potential in mining, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and information technology.





President Murmu also praised the thriving educational and professional exchange programs that form the backbone of bilateral relations.





Over 3,000 Uzbek officials, professionals, and students have benefited from India’s Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation training courses and scholarship programs. At the same time, more than 16,000 Indian students are currently pursuing higher studies in Uzbekistan.





Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to expanding strategic cooperation across Central Asia. They agreed that the discussions held during this visit would further strengthen the bonds of friendship, trust, and cooperation between the two nations.





ANI







