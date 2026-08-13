



According to an announcement by Press Information Bureau, India has unveiled a comprehensive nuclear energy roadmap targeting 100 GWe capacity by 2047, with at least five indigenous Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) operational by 2033.





The plan integrates advanced reactor technologies, thorium utilisation, private-sector participation, and strong regulatory oversight under the SHANTI Act, positioning India as a self-reliant and globally competitive nuclear power.





India is steadily strengthening its indigenous nuclear energy ecosystem. The focus is on advanced reactor technologies, SMRs, domestic manufacturing capabilities, private-sector participation, and long-term utilisation of thorium resources. Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, outlined this in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.





India’s long-term nuclear energy strategy continues to be guided by the three-stage nuclear power program. This program aims at sustainable utilisation of thorium reserves for long-term energy security.





The Nuclear Energy Mission announced in the Union Budget 2025-26 has given further impetus, with the objective of expanding nuclear energy capacity to 100 GWe by 2047.





The Government has adopted a two-pronged approach to accelerate nuclear capacity addition. Large indigenous reactors such as 700 MWe Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) and advanced reactor designs are being deployed at greenfield sites. Simultaneously, SMRs are being developed for brownfield locations, including retiring fossil-fuel-based plants, captive plants for industries, and off-grid applications.





A key objective is to operationalise at least five indigenous SMRs by 2033. The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) is designing the 220 MWe Bharat Small Modular Reactor (BSMR-200) and the 55 MWe SMR-55. Additionally, BARC is developing a High Temperature Gas Cooled Reactor (HTGCR) of up to 5 MWth capacity, which can be coupled with thermochemical cycles for hydrogen production.





The Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) continues advancing the second stage of India’s nuclear program. It is pursuing research and engineering development for Sodium Cooled Fast Breeder Reactors and associated closed fuel-cycle facilities, which remain central to India’s long-term nuclear strategy.





The Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act, 2025 has been enacted to enable wider participation of public and private entities in the nuclear sector. The Act also provides statutory status to the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board, reinforcing regulatory oversight.





The Department of Atomic Energy is encouraging Indian industry through knowledge-sharing and handholding for SMR technologies.





Domestic vendors are being developed, and critical components such as low-alloy steel forgings for reactor pressure vessels and reactivity control drive mechanisms have already been realised. Other critical equipment is being developed with industry and start-ups.





The SHANTI Act reforms envisage greater private participation in nuclear manufacturing, engineering services, research, and supply chains, while maintaining stringent safety and security standards. This ensures robust safeguards as India expands its nuclear ecosystem.





India is pursuing its Three-Stage Nuclear Power Program based on a closed fuel cycle. Stage one uses natural uranium in PHWRs, followed by reprocessing to extract plutonium. Stage two involves Fast Breeder Reactors utilising plutonium to generate additional fissile material. Stage three envisages large-scale thorium utilisation through uranium-233 bred from thorium.





Thorium R&D has already been undertaken. Thoria pellets have been used in PHWRs, and Thoria-based fuels irradiated in BARC reactors. The irradiated pins have been reprocessed to obtain uranium-233, which has been fabricated as fuel for the KAMINI reactor at IGCAR, Kalpakkam.





The Government is also expanding indigenous nuclear medicine infrastructure. The Isotope Production Reactor (IPR) will augment domestic production of medical isotopes, strengthening healthcare applications of nuclear technology.





India’s nuclear roadmap combines indigenous technology development, expansion of nuclear capacity, greater industry participation, advanced reactor research, and sustained investment in the nuclear fuel cycle. The larger objective is to strengthen India’s energy security and technological self-reliance.





PIB







