



Indian astronaut Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, call sign “Krish,” is currently undergoing a year-long strategic leadership program at the US Air War College in Alabama, strengthening his credentials as India prepares for its maiden human spaceflight under the Gaganyaan mission, India Today reported





His training is expected to enhance India’s aerospace and defence leadership capabilities at a critical juncture.





Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, one of the four astronauts selected for India’s first human spaceflight mission, has been deputed to the United States for advanced leadership training.





The program at the US Air War College is widely regarded as one of the premier centres for strategic military education globally. It is designed to provide senior military leaders with a deeper understanding of global air power, defence policy, and emerging warfare technologies.





The course focuses on analysing contemporary strategic issues and defence policies while also evaluating future technologies that are expected to shape US and coalition military capabilities in the coming decades.





His participation comes as India continues preparations for the Gaganyaan mission and simultaneously expands its military and aerospace capabilities amid a rapidly evolving global security environment.





Born on 19 April 1982 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Krishnan joined the Indian Air Force after graduating from the National Defence Academy. At the Air Force Academy, he distinguished himself by winning both the President’s Gold Medal and the Sword of Honour, reflecting his exceptional performance during training. He was commissioned into the fighter stream of the IAF on 21 June 2003.





Over his career, Krishnan has accumulated nearly 2,900 flying hours across a diverse fleet of aircraft. He has flown frontline fighters such as the Su-30MKI, MiG-21, MiG-29, and Jaguar, as well as transport aircraft including the Dornier and An-32.





His experience as a flying instructor and test pilot has further strengthened his operational expertise. He also attended the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, Tamil Nadu, adding to his strategic and operational credentials.





Beyond his Air Force career, Krishnan pursued advanced academic work at the Indian Institute of Science, completing a Master of Technology by research. His thesis focused on manual override techniques for spacecraft de-orbiting manoeuvres, and he published research papers at international conferences, highlighting his technical depth in aerospace systems.





He also trained at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center in Russia and ISRO’s Astronaut Training Facility in Bengaluru, preparing him for the rigours of human spaceflight.





Krishnan is among the four Indian Air Force officers selected for Gaganyaan, India’s first human spaceflight mission to low-Earth orbit, scheduled for 2026–2027. The other astronauts are Shubhanshu Shukla, Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, and Angad Pratap.





His current training in the United States is expected to further enhance his strategic leadership skills, ensuring that India’s human spaceflight program benefits from global perspectives on aerospace and defence.





This leadership program underscores India’s broader ambition to integrate human spaceflight with strategic military and aerospace development. By combining operational flying expertise, advanced academic research, and international leadership training, Krishnan exemplifies the multi-dimensional preparation required for India’s entry into human space exploration.





Agencies







