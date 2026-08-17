



India’s ₹70,000–90,000 crore Project‑75(I) submarine deal with Germany is finally nearing Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) approval after years of delays, potentially unlocking one of the Indian Navy’s most critical modernisation efforts, FirstPost reported





The program will deliver six advanced AIP‑equipped submarines, built in India with significant technology transfer, strengthening deterrence against Chinese naval activity in the Indian Ocean.





India’s long‑pending plan to build six advanced conventional submarines is moving closer to the final approval stage. The nearly ₹70,000 crore Project‑75(I) proposal is expected to be placed before the CCS soon.





This would mark a decisive step forward in one of the Navy’s most delayed acquisition programs, which has been stalled for years due to technical requirements, commercial negotiations, and disputes over technology transfer.





If cleared, the proposal will pave the way for a contract between Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) and Germany’s ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS).





Reports indicate that contractual negotiations have already been completed, and CCS approval would trigger the signing of the final agreement. The deal’s estimated value varies between ₹70,000 crore and ₹90,000 crore depending on the scope of technology transfer and indigenous content.





TKMS has already expanded its footprint in India. It has signed an agreement with Hyderabad‑based VEM Technologies for the development, production, integration, and future modernisation of heavyweight torpedoes. Its subsidiary ATLAS ELEKTRONIK is also involved, with VEM expected to handle integration and testing domestically.





This arrangement has evolved into a teaming agreement centred on technology transfer and a Make‑in‑India torpedo program. TKMS has further partnered with Mumbai‑based CFF Fluid Control for anti‑submarine warfare systems and is exploring cooperation with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





Under Project‑75(I), the six submarines will feature Air Independent Propulsion (AIP), enabling them to remain submerged for far longer than conventional diesel‑electric boats without surfacing or snorkelling.





They will also be equipped with modern sensors, torpedoes, missiles, and electronic warfare systems, enhancing surveillance, concealment, and sea‑denial capabilities. For the Navy, this is crucial as its conventional submarine fleet has been under strain due to delays in induction and the ageing of existing vessels.





India has already built six Kalvari‑class submarines at MDL with French assistance under Project‑75, with the final boat, INS Vagsheer, commissioned in January 2025. The new program builds upon this experience but places greater emphasis on domestic expertise, maintenance, upgrades, and eventually indigenous design. India’s earlier collaboration with Germany on Type‑209 Shishumar‑class submarines in the 1980s provides a historical foundation for this renewed partnership.





Strategically, the urgency is heightened by increased Chinese naval activity in the Indian Ocean. The proposed submarines would strengthen India’s ability to monitor shipping routes and naval movements while providing greater endurance during extended patrols.





The real test, however, lies in whether Project‑75(I) delivers more than six new platforms. The true prize is technology transfer, which could allow Indian companies to move beyond assembling imported systems to developing and improving them independently.





The CCS decision will determine how much of the work is carried out in India, the depth of technology transfer, and the extent to which domestic industry benefits. For MDL, the contract would secure a multi‑year construction pipeline, preserving specialised submarine‑building skills.





For India, it represents a chance to embed advanced underwater warfare capability within its defence ecosystem, reducing reliance on foreign suppliers and enhancing strategic autonomy.





Agencies







