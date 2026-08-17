



Embraer has agreed to supply six refurbished ERJ‑145 jets for India’s NETRA MK-1A project, a move that will triple the Indian Air Force’s Embraer-based AEW&C fleet and significantly strengthen surveillance along contested borders.





The aircraft will be converted with advanced DRDO mission systems, extending radar detection ranges to 450 km and enhancing electronic warfare capabilities.





The NETRA MK-1A is an upgraded indigenous Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft developed by DRDO’s Centre for Airborne Systems. It builds upon the earlier MK-1 design but introduces critical improvements.





The base platform remains the Embraer EMB‑145 regional jet, which despite being out of production, is considered reliable and efficient for extended surveillance missions. Embraer’s refurbished airframes will undergo extensive modification in India, with interiors stripped and replaced by military-grade avionics, radar domes, and mission systems.





The MK-1A’s radar is a major leap forward, employing Gallium Nitride transmit/receive modules instead of older Gallium Arsenide technology. This allows higher power density, improved thermal efficiency, and longer operational life.





Detection ranges will extend up to 450 kilometres, compared with 250–300 kilometres in the Mk1 baseline. Coverage arcs of 240 to 270 degrees provide wide-area monitoring, though not full 360-degree capability. The radar is optimised to track low-observable targets such as stealth aircraft, cruise missiles, and swarming drones, addressing threats posed by Pakistan’s potential acquisition of Chinese J‑35A fighters.





The aircraft will also feature a better human–machine interface, advanced electronic warfare suites, and deep integration with the Indian Air Force’s Integrated Air Command and Control System. Secure communication links and sensor-fusion algorithms will enable real-time coordination with fighters like the Su‑30MKI and Tejas, as well as ground-based networks. This transforms the MK-1A into a distributed node within India’s network-centric warfare architecture.





Fleet expansion is strategically significant. India currently operates three Netra Mk1 aircraft and three Israeli Phalcon AWACS. The addition of six MK-1A platforms will raise the Embraer-based fleet to nine aircraft, nearly tripling capacity.





This expansion directly addresses surveillance shortfalls exposed during the 2019 Balakot aerial engagements and Pakistan’s retaliatory operations. Netra aircraft have already proven their utility in missions such as Operation Sindoor in May 2025, where a MK-1A testbed validated next-generation sensor performance under live electronic warfare conditions.





The procurement, valued at approximately ₹9,000 crore, reflects India’s determination to reduce reliance on foreign systems and strengthen indigenous capability under the Atmanirbhar Bharat agenda.





Embraer will partner with Adani Defence and Aerospace to source suitable airframes and assist in modifications. Adani’s growing maintenance and overhaul capacity will ensure long-term serviceability. Deliveries are expected to begin in 2027, with full integration extending into 2028.





Despite these advances, challenges remain. The ERJ‑145 production line has closed, meaning reliance on refurbished jets introduces logistical risks. Embraer has proposed the Praetor 600 business jet as an alternative platform, offering superior endurance and service ceiling, but adoption would require fresh certification and could delay timelines.





Even with nine Embraer-based aircraft and future Mk2 platforms on Airbus A321 airframes, India’s fleet will remain smaller than China’s estimated 30 KJ‑500 AWACS. Pakistan’s nine to thirteen AEW&C aircraft also continue to pose a numerical challenge.





Nevertheless, the NETRA MK-1A project represents a meaningful strengthening of India’s airborne domain awareness. By combining indigenous radar technology, electronic warfare resilience, and integration into command networks, the MK-1A narrows surveillance asymmetry and signals India’s intent to counter stealth proliferation in the region. Export prospects to countries such as Vietnam and the Philippines further highlight India’s ambition to leverage radar diplomacy as a strategic tool.





The Differences Between NETRA MK-1A And The Larger NETRA MK-2





The NETRA MK-1A and NETRA MK-2 represent two distinct generations of India’s indigenous Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) platforms. Designed to serve as the primary “eyes in the sky” and command centres for network-centric warfare, these systems combine long-range surveillance, battle management and communication capabilities to provide a comprehensive understanding of the aerial battlespace.





Modern AEW&C platforms such as the Netra family do not merely detect targets; they help orchestrate the entire battlespace. The aircraft collects data from its primary AESA radar, Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) systems and electronic intelligence (ELINT) sensors, and fuses this information into a single, real-time tactical picture. This common operating picture reduces the fog of war and enables commanders to track hostile aircraft, missiles and drones while coordinating the activities of friendly forces.





Through secure and jam-resistant data links, Netra operators can assign targets and guide fighter aircraft such as the Rafale and TEJAS without requiring them to activate their own radars. This allows friendly fighters to remain electronically silent and launch surprise engagements.





In addition, the AEW&C aircraft can function as an airborne command post if ground-based control centres are jammed or destroyed, coordinating intercepts, managing air-to-air refuelling assets and cueing air-defence systems such as the S-400 and MR-SAM against low-flying cruise missiles and drones.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







