



India’s ₹34,300 crore National Critical Mineral Mission has emerged as the cornerstone of its energy security strategy, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasising self-reliance in lithium, cobalt, and nickel during his Independence Day address.





The mission is designed to power advanced technologies, AI, and green energy while reducing absolute import dependence.





The National Critical Mineral Mission carries a seven-year financial outlay combining ₹16,300 crore from budgetary allocations and ₹18,000 crore from public enterprises. This funding is directed towards scaling domestic mining, deep-sea exploration, and recycling.





The Geological Survey of India has already intensified exploration, with over 230 projects underway in 2025–26. The National Mineral Exploration and Development Trust has sanctioned more than 120 projects since 2024, including support for private exploration agencies.





Four dedicated processing hubs are planned across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. These hubs will form the backbone of domestic value chains for battery elements, enabling India to move beyond raw extraction into refining and advanced processing.





A ₹500 crore allocation has been earmarked for mineral processing parks, while nine premier institutes have been recognised as Centres of Excellence to drive research and development in beneficiation, separation, and recycling technologies.





Global partnerships remain a critical pillar. India is pursuing overseas asset acquisitions, with public sector undertakings tasked to secure up to 50 foreign mines by 2030. Agreements with Argentina, Australia, Japan, and Myanmar have already been signed, focusing on lithium brine blocks, rare earths, and cobalt reserves.





The mission also envisages a Critical Mineral Corridor, linking domestic and international allies to ensure resilient supply chains.





Offshore exploration has been opened up in previously restricted coastal waters. This includes deep-sea mining initiatives for polymetallic nodules and hydrocarbon reserves, aligning with India’s broader energy diversification goals.





The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act was amended in 2025 to allow exploration licences for deep-seated minerals, encouraging private-sector participation.





The mission also incorporates recycling as a major thrust. A ₹1,500 crore incentive scheme was launched in October 2025 to promote recovery of minerals from tailings, fly ash, and red mud. Pilot projects are underway to recover cobalt and nickel from industrial waste streams.





The government aims to recycle 400 kilotons of material by 2031, reducing reliance on imports and supporting circular economy principles.





India’s reserves of rare earth oxides, estimated at seven million tonnes, are significant but face regulatory challenges due to thorium and uranium content. State-owned entities dominate extraction, but the mission seeks to gradually expand private participation under strict safeguards.





The strategic importance of this mission lies in its alignment with national clean energy and defence goals. Critical minerals underpin electric mobility, renewable energy storage, aerospace, and AI-driven technologies. By building domestic capacity and securing overseas assets, India aims to achieve substantial strategic self-reliance, even if complete independence from imports remains unattainable.





Timelines remain a challenge, as mineral discoveries often take over a decade to translate into production. However, the mission’s integrated approach—combining exploration, processing, recycling, and global partnerships—offers India a realistic pathway to becoming a major hub in the critical minerals value chain.





Agencies







