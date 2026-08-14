



India’s private space sector has reached a milestone with cumulative investments in start-ups crossing $618.5 million by March 2026, reflecting a rapid shift towards growth-stage funding and stronger global investor confidence.





The government confirmed in Parliament that 440 space technology start-ups are now registered, supported by extensive ISRO technology transfers and new funding mechanisms.





India’s space start-up ecosystem has expanded significantly, with around 440 companies registered on the DPIIT Start-up India Portal. This surge follows reforms that opened the sector to private participation.





The government reported that IN-SPACe has granted 113 authorisations to 52 Non-Government Entities, including 18 start-ups, enabling them to undertake activities ranging from satellite operations to launch systems.





The government highlighted the role of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) in facilitating technology transfers from ISRO and the Department of Space. NSIL has signed 118 Technology Transfer Agreements covering 83 technologies, including the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), Indian Mini Satellite-1 (IMS-1) bus, ISRO Laser Gyro, tri-band antenna feeds, ceramic servo accelerometers, X-band Mini-SAR, and Low Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Multi Chip Module technology. These transfers are accompanied by technical support to help start-ups assimilate and commercialise advanced systems.





Private companies are also being given discounted access to ISRO facilities for validation and testing, ensuring that indigenous technologies can be developed affordably.





The government has introduced multiple measures to boost participation, including the Indian Space Policy 2023, a liberalised FDI policy, and the establishment of a ₹1,000 crore Venture Capital Fund for space start-ups. Complementing this, the ₹500 crore Technology Adoption Fund (TAF) supports the development, demonstration, and commercialisation of indigenous technologies.





Additional initiatives include skill development programs, affordable testing and validation facilities, and the launch of Satellite Bus as a Service (SBaaS), which provides a shared platform for satellite development. These measures are designed to reduce entry barriers and accelerate innovation.





The government confirmed that cumulative investments reached $618.5 million as of 31 March 2026, with $187 million invested in 2026 alone. Importantly, investment activity has shifted from early-stage funding towards larger growth-stage rounds, signalling maturity in the sector. This reflects growing confidence among both domestic and international investors.





IN-SPACe is actively working to expand international market access for Indian space companies. Efforts include facilitating participation in global exhibitions, business forums, delegations, B2B engagements, and government-level dialogues. These initiatives have created collaboration opportunities with stakeholders across more than 30 countries, strengthening India’s global footprint.





The government also clarified that there is no current proposal to establish additional space incubation centres, testing facilities, or innovation hubs in Andhra Pradesh, despite the sector’s rapid expansion elsewhere.





Parallel to investment growth, the government is reinforcing national security safeguards. Every application for private space activities is evaluated under IN-SPACe’s Norms, Guidelines and Procedures (NGP), ensuring strategic and security interests are protected. Dedicated Safety and Security Guidelines are being drafted to strengthen regulatory oversight as private participation accelerates.





This comprehensive ecosystem of policy reform, financial support, infrastructure access, and international outreach is positioning India’s private space sector as a vital partner in national space ambitions. The trajectory indicates that India is not only fostering indigenous innovation but also building a globally competitive industry.





Agencies







