Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced on Sunday that negotiations between Tehran and Muscat over the management of the Strait of Hormuz are nearing completion.





He briefed the Cabinet that the dialogue with Oman has made significant progress, according to the state‑run IRNA news agency. He described the talks as being in their final stages but refrained from offering further details.





The announcement coincided with US President Donald Trump’s declaration on Saturday that Washington and Israel had agreed to defer planned military strikes on Iran. Trump emphasised that the parameters of a potential agreement had already been established.





Hostilities between the US, Israel, and Iran began on 28 February following surprise joint strikes on Iranian targets. Since then, intermittent diplomacy has produced fragile pauses in the fighting.





Concerns of renewed escalation had intensified last month after a resurgence in strikes. Trump had previously threatened to hit Iran “very hard,” with reports suggesting possible attacks on critical energy infrastructure.





American diplomatic missions across the Middle East were placed on high alert. However, Trump signalled a shift in approach after engaging in intense diplomatic exchanges, including a conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.





On his Truth Social platform, Trump stated that Iran and other Middle Eastern countries had requested a pause in attacks, claiming that the parameters of a deal had been agreed. He added that he had cancelled the planned strikes for the future benefit of the world and the survival of a prosperous Iran, though he stressed this was contingent on rapidly finalising a deal. Iranian media outlets, however, rejected suggestions that Tehran had asked for a halt in American military action.





The Strait of Hormuz remains central to the stalled diplomatic efforts. Before the outbreak of hostilities, the waterway allowed unhindered commercial transit.





Following the conflict’s onset, Iran closed the passage, demanding oversight and transit tolls, an arrangement firmly opposed by Washington. Trump has insisted that any final agreement must include the immediate, complete, and total opening of the Strait, alongside an end to Iran’s nuclear threat.





At the start of the conflict, the US administration argued that military action was necessary to neutralise Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Western powers continue to assert that Tehran is pursuing nuclear weapons capabilities, while Iranian officials maintain the program is strictly civilian.





Disputes over transit rights triggered the latest round of strikes last month after Tehran restricted shipping to a channel hugging its coastline.





Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei elaborated on Sunday that an understanding with Oman over a revised shipping lane was imminent. He explained that the route would not be exclusively northern or southern but one acceptable to both sides, respecting sovereign rights and safeguarding national interests and security. He clarified, however, that such an agreement with Muscat would not automatically mean the full reopening of the Strait.





Meanwhile, maritime intelligence firm Kpler reported on Friday that vessel movement through the Strait of Hormuz has sharply declined. This underscores the urgency of the negotiations, as the waterway remains one of the most critical arteries for global oil and gas transport.





The outcome of the talks between Iran and Oman could determine whether the strategic corridor reopens under a mutually acceptable framework or remains restricted amid ongoing tensions.





ANI







