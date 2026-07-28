



China has increased the deployment of its advanced J‑20 ‘Mighty Dragon’ stealth fighters at airbases close to India, with satellite imagery confirming the presence of eleven aircraft at two locations, Zee News reported





Defence observers note that this marks a significant expansion of Beijing’s fifth‑generation fighter operations along the northern frontier.





Commercial satellite images analysed in late June and early July revealed seven J‑20s stationed at Hotan airbase in Xinjiang and four at Damxung airbase near Lhasa in Tibet.





The Hotan deployment, located around 389 kilometres north‑east of Leh and 245 kilometres from Daulat Beg Oldi, represents one of the largest visible concentrations of J‑20s at a single Chinese base.





Damxung, meanwhile, lies approximately 344 kilometres north‑west of Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, underscoring the spread of stealth assets across multiple high‑altitude sites.





Military experts suggest that the positioning of J‑20s at both Hotan and Damxung demonstrates the People’s Liberation Army Air Force’s ability to operate fifth‑generation fighters from elevated terrain as part of routine capability rather than symbolic shows of strength.





They emphasise that the Indian Air Force must prepare for the likelihood of encountering stealth aircraft along the northern border, requiring improvements in detection systems, integrated air defence networks, and long‑range strike options.





The J‑20’s primary advantage lies in its stealth design, which reduces radar visibility and allows it to penetrate defences with a lower risk of early detection. Built for air superiority missions, the aircraft carries advanced weapons internally to preserve its low‑observable profile. India, however, does not yet field an operational stealth fighter, with its Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft program still under development and years away from squadron service.





China’s J‑20 fleet has grown rapidly in recent years. From around fifty aircraft in 2019, the number rose to approximately two hundred by the end of 2022. Current estimates place the fleet between 300 and 500 aircraft by mid‑2026, with projections by the Royal United Services Institute suggesting as many as 1,000 by 2030.





Analysts highlight that China’s ability to produce around 125 J‑20s annually reflects the depth of its aerospace manufacturing ecosystem, supported by a robust supply chain, strict quality control, and a large pool of skilled personnel. This industrial capacity stems from lessons learned during modern conflicts such as the Gulf War, which prompted Beijing to prioritise aviation as a national strategic objective.





India’s fighter fleet remains diverse but faces challenges. The Indian Air Force operates 36 Rafales in two squadrons, with the Navy ordering 26 Rafale Marine aircraft under a $7.5 billion deal. Negotiations continue for the possible acquisition of 114 additional Rafales, valued between $36 billion and $40 billion.





Alongside these, the IAF fields over 260 Su‑30MKI fighters slated for upgrades, while older Mirage-2000 and MiG‑29 aircraft remain in service. Despite these assets, the absence of stealth capability leaves India at a disadvantage against China’s expanding J‑20 fleet.





Chinese airbases near India have steadily increased J‑20 activity over the past decade, with sightings at Daocheng Yading in 2016 and Shigatse in 2024.





The latest deployments at Hotan and Damxung confirm Beijing’s intent to operate advanced fighters from high‑altitude bases close to India’s borders, reinforcing the urgency of air power modernisation for both nations.





Agencies







