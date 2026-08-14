

ISRO is intensifying efforts to counter the rising risk of space debris from large Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellations, with Minister Jitendra Singh confirming in Parliament that India’s Debris Free Space Mission will combine indigenous monitoring, active debris removal, and international cooperation to safeguard orbital sustainability.

The measures are designed to protect India’s growing fleet of satellites and ensure long-term usability of crowded orbital regions.





The Indian Space Research Organisation is addressing the growing challenge posed by the proliferation of LEO satellite constellations, which often comprise thousands of spacecraft. The Minister explained that while many systems have autonomous collision-avoidance capabilities, failed or non-manoeuvrable satellites continue to pose significant risks in heavily populated orbital shells.





The presence of small, un-trackable debris adds further danger, as such fragments cannot be avoided and may cause mission-ending damage if they strike operational satellites. Collisions or accidental fragmentation events could generate additional debris, compounding risks in already congested orbital environments.





The Debris Free Space Mission has been identified as a cornerstone of India’s approach to space sustainability. It includes measures such as Active Debris Removal and other techniques to reduce the generation and accumulation of debris.





On-orbit demonstrations have already begun, serving as precursors to ADR, with further development expected in the coming years. Singh emphasised that wider adoption of internationally recognised debris mitigation measures and compliance with the DFSM framework will be crucial to safeguarding satellites and maintaining orbital usability.





India has been a member of the Inter-Agency Space Debris Coordination Committee since 1996. The IADC, established in 1993, is the leading international forum for debris monitoring and mitigation. India also participates in the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space, its Scientific and Technical Subcommittee, and working groups on Long-Term Sustainability and Space Situational Awareness.





Additionally, India is represented in the IAA Space Debris Working Group and the relevant ISO working group. These platforms regularly review and update mitigation guidelines in response to evolving orbital conditions.





The Indian Space Policy mandates adoption of internationally recognised debris mitigation guidelines, including disposal measures for satellites at the end of their operational lives.





The Norms, Guidelines and Procedures issued by IN-SPACe in 2024 encourage Indian space-sector entities to implement adequate post-mission disposal measures or ensure limited orbital lifetimes through natural decay.





Singh highlighted Space Situational Awareness as a critical requirement for long-term sustainability, alongside ensuring satellite manoeuvrability, trackability, registration of space objects, and maintaining a robust regulatory framework.





India is simultaneously focusing on indigenous monitoring capabilities. Projects such as NETRA, the phased array radar initiative, and optical telescopes at Hanle and Nainital are strengthening India’s ability to track space objects.





These efforts complement international cooperation and data sharing, which remain essential for comprehensive SSA. Singh also called for greater awareness among space-sector stakeholders about the vulnerability of orbital regions and the need for responsible operations.





The Minister concluded that a combination of international cooperation, indigenous monitoring, improved compliance with guidelines, active debris removal, and research and development will be essential to ensuring the long-term sustainability of Earth’s orbital environment. India’s proactive measures place it among the leading nations committed to responsible space operations.





Agencies







