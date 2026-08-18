



Gujarat-based Space Technology and Aeronautical Rocketry (STAR) has unveiled KALPANA, its ambitious next-generation orbital launch vehicle, named in honour of astronaut Kalpana Chawla, with a target to reach orbit by 2032.





This follows the company’s earlier project, KALAM, which is preparing for launch in 2027, marking STAR’s growing role in India’s private space sector.





STAR has announced that KALPANA will be its flagship orbital launch vehicle, designed to strengthen India’s presence in the global space industry. The project is named after Kalpana Chawla, the Indian-born astronaut who became a symbol of inspiration for space exploration.





By setting a target of 2032 for orbital deployment, STAR is positioning itself as a long-term player in India’s expanding private aerospace ecosystem.





The company’s earlier project, KALAM, is scheduled for launch in 2027. This vehicle represents STAR’s first major step into orbital missions and will serve as a precursor to the more advanced KALPANA. The successful deployment of KALAM will provide critical technological validation and operational experience that will feed directly into the development of KALPANA.





KALPANA is expected to incorporate advanced propulsion systems, modular design, and reusable technologies to reduce launch costs and improve efficiency. STAR has indicated that the vehicle will be capable of deploying satellites into multiple orbital regimes, including low Earth orbit and potentially geostationary transfer orbit.





This versatility is intended to make KALPANA competitive with international launch systems.





India’s broader space technology landscape is rapidly evolving, with ISRO collaborating with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to develop indigenous microprocessors such as VIKRAM3201 and KALPANA3201.





These processors are designed to power avionics systems in launch vehicles, reducing reliance on imports and enhancing mission reliability. The synergy between government-backed research and private start-ups like STAR is expected to accelerate India’s self-reliance in space technology.





KALPANA will likely benefit from these indigenous advancements, particularly in avionics and mission-critical electronics.





The integration of processors such as KALPANA3201, a 32-bit SPARC V8 RISC microprocessor tested with flight software, could provide STAR with robust and reliable onboard computing capabilities. This would align with India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision of self-reliance in strategic sectors.





The timeline for KALPANA reflects STAR’s cautious but ambitious approach. By targeting 2032, the company allows for extensive testing, regulatory approvals, and phased development. This long horizon also provides room for collaboration with international partners and integration of cutting-edge technologies such as reusable launch systems and green propulsion methods.





The announcement of KALPANA underscores the growing role of private start-ups in India’s space sector. Alongside companies like Skyroot Aerospace and Agnikul Cosmos, STAR is part of a new wave of enterprises that are complementing ISRO’s efforts and expanding India’s footprint in commercial space operations. The success of these ventures will be critical in positioning India as a global space technology powerhouse.





By naming the vehicle after Kalpana Chawla, STAR has also reinforced the inspirational dimension of its mission. The project is not only a technological endeavour but also a tribute to India’s contributions to global space exploration. This symbolic gesture is expected to resonate strongly with the public and the scientific community alike.





Agencies







