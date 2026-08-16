



India’s 80th Independence Day was marked with fervour and enthusiasm as greetings poured in from across the globe.





Among the notable messages was that of Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, who reaffirmed his country’s commitment to deepening its partnership with India and strengthening the enduring friendship between the two peoples.





In a post on X, President Muizzu extended warm wishes to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government and the people of India. He described eight decades of independence as a reflection of the aspirations, resilience and enduring spirit of India’s Government and its people.





He emphasised that the Maldives remains committed to advancing the close partnership with India, built upon mutual respect, shared prosperity and lasting friendship.





The greetings from the Maldives were part of a wider wave of international messages. The Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared greetings from the foreign ministries of Somalia, Romania, Moldova, Armenia, Georgia, Serbia and Slovenia. These messages highlighted the breadth of India’s diplomatic engagement and the recognition of its global role.





Other countries that extended wishes included Cyprus, Albania, the United Kingdom, Bulgaria and Estonia. Israel, Latvia, Jordan, Lithuania, Russia and Malaysia also joined in congratulating India as it heralded its 80th year of independence. The greetings underscored the diverse range of nations acknowledging India’s milestone.





Further messages came from the foreign ministries of Montenegro, Paraguay, Egypt, Chile and Dominica. These expressions of goodwill reinforced the global significance of India’s independence celebrations and the shared emphasis on friendship and cooperation.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a series of posts on X, expressed gratitude to French President Emmanuel Macron and Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay for their greetings. He thanked them warmly, highlighting the strong ties India shares with both France and Bhutan.





He also conveyed appreciation to Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah and Rastriya Swatantra Party Chairperson Rabi Lamichhane for their wishes.





PM Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to working together with Nepal to further strengthen the multifaceted and age-old civilizational ties between the two nations, ensuring mutual prosperity and well-being.





The collective messages from leaders and governments across the world illustrated the depth of India’s diplomatic relationships and the emphasis placed on cooperation, friendship and a peaceful, prosperous region.





The greetings from the Maldives, alongside those from Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas, highlighted India’s growing stature on the international stage and the shared aspirations of its partners.





ANI







