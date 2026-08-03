



Mediators are working to revive a memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz for sixty days without charging fees, according to Israeli media reports, ANI reported.





The diplomatic effort was launched shortly after US President Donald Trump halted a planned military strike against Iran, claiming Tehran had agreed to open the strategic maritime corridor.





The mediated proposal seeks to restore the framework signed last month between Washington and Tehran. That agreement stipulated that the strait would remain open for sixty days only, though it did not specify conditions for what would follow.





The arrangement collapsed amid disputes over its interpretation, with Trump insisting the passage would remain open indefinitely, while Iran maintained that it retained control over the vital trade route.





Iranian state media reported that discussions with Oman on a joint operational mechanism to manage shipping through the strait were nearing completion, though no further details were provided. Qatar also engaged in intensive diplomacy over the weekend, holding talks with Iran, the United States, and Oman to prevent military escalation and secure the reopening of the maritime transit line.





Qatari officials informed Trump that more time was needed to finalise a resolution with Tehran, later conveying that Iran had accepted a proposal to open the strait. At the same time, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke directly with Trump, urging him to avoid military action. His intervention reportedly influenced the US decision to stand down.





Following these exchanges, Trump announced on Truth Social that he was halting the strike, asserting that Iran had agreed to open the strait and end its nuclear program. Tehran swiftly denied these claims, with Iranian military leaders dismissing them as falsehoods. A source close to Iran’s negotiating team also told Fars News Agency that no agreement had been reached on reopening the strait.





Despite Trump’s announcement, no military strikes were recorded overnight. However, the Wall Street Journal reported that while Saudi Arabia pressed Washington to exercise restraint, the United Arab Emirates urged a more aggressive approach.





Senior Gulf officials told the paper that the UAE believed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps would not alter its position without US military escalation, including the possibility of Washington seizing control of the strait and even launching ground operations.





The UAE has previously conducted strikes against Iranian targets and has hosted Israeli air defence forces on its territory to counter threats from Tehran. This underscores the deep divisions among Gulf states over how best to manage the crisis, with Saudi Arabia favouring diplomacy and the UAE advocating force.





The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints, with nearly twenty per cent of global oil passing through its waters. The uncertainty surrounding its status continues to fuel volatility in energy markets and heightens the risk of further confrontation in the region.





ANI







