



Mongolian Prime Minister N Uchral, accompanied by senior members of his cabinet, visited the strategic Oil Refinery Project construction site in Dornogovi Province on 12 August 2026. The project is being facilitated by India and has become a symbol of bilateral cooperation between the two nations.





The Prime Minister was joined by B Delgersaikhan, Minister of Road and Transport, Z Mendsaikhan, Minister of Finance, O Batjargal, Governor of Dornogovi Province, and other senior officials. They were welcomed at the site by the Ambassador of India to Mongolia, Atul Malhari Gotsurve, and Dr D Altantsetseg, CEO of Mongol Refinery.





During the visit, Prime Minister Uchral expressed gratitude to the Government of India for supporting the construction of the refinery. He praised the contribution of the 3,700 Indian engineers and workers who are engaged in the project, acknowledging their role in advancing Mongolia’s energy independence.





He assured that Mongolia would take all necessary measures to ensure the swift completion of the refinery. He further announced that the project would be granted the status of a Technological Industrial Park, underscoring its strategic importance for Mongolia’s industrial development.





According to the Embassy of India in Mongolia, 60 per cent of the construction has been completed. EPC-I, the first work package of the refinery, was commissioned in November 2024 with the active intervention of Mr Uchral, who was then Chief of the Cabinet. Construction of EPC-II, III, and IV is progressing steadily, marking significant milestones in the project’s timeline.





The refinery project is a cornerstone of India’s extended neighbourhood policy in Central Asia. It is expected to reduce Mongolia’s dependence on imported petroleum products, stabilise domestic fuel prices, and generate employment opportunities. The project also strengthens India’s strategic outreach in the region.





This development follows External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Mongolia in June 2026, during which he reviewed progress at the refinery site. He interacted with Indian and Mongolian workers and held high-level meetings with Mongolian leadership, including President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa and Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh.





EAM Jaishankar’s discussions focused on transforming cordial ties into tangible economic outcomes. Areas identified for enhanced cooperation included mining, clean energy, agricultural processing, education, security, and collaboration in multilateral forums. His visit reinforced the momentum established during President Ukhnaa’s earlier trip to India.





The refinery project, supported by India’s Line of Credit, is one of the most ambitious bilateral undertakings in Mongolia. Once completed, it will serve as a strategic asset, bolstering Mongolia’s energy security and contributing to regional stability.





ANI







