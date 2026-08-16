



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended warm greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of India’s 80th Independence Day. In his message, he described the friendship between India and Israel as “boundless,” emphasising that the two ancient nations, which achieved independence just a year apart, continue to seize the future together to bring a better life for their people.





He highlighted innovation and friendship as the cornerstones of this relationship, declaring that “the best is yet to come.”





The message was shared in a post on X by Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office, underlining the historic and forward-looking nature of the bilateral ties. Netanyahu’s words reflected the enduring partnership that has grown steadily across defence, technology, agriculture, and innovation, with both nations increasingly collaborating in areas such as cybersecurity, renewable energy, and advanced defence systems.





Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also extended his wishes to India on its Independence Day. In his letter, he recalled the arduous journey India undertook to achieve freedom, noting that the path was anything but easy.





He praised the sheer power of will, belief, and determination that led to independence, describing it as a bright new beginning filled with hope. His message reflected Australia’s growing strategic partnership with India, particularly in the Indo-Pacific, where both nations share common interests in security, trade, and regional stability.





Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his message to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi, hailed India’s “remarkable progress” across economic, social, scientific, and technological spheres.





He noted that India rightfully commands considerable authority in the international arena. Russia’s greetings underscored the longstanding strategic partnership between the two nations, spanning defence cooperation, nuclear energy, and space exploration.





Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu reaffirmed his country’s commitment to deepening its partnership with India. He emphasised the enduring friendship between the peoples of both nations, a relationship that has been central to regional stability in the Indian Ocean. His message highlighted the importance of India’s role in supporting Maldives’ development and security.





French President Emmanuel Macron also extended warm wishes to the people of India on this landmark occasion. France and India share a close strategic partnership, particularly in defence, space, and clean energy cooperation. Macron’s greetings reflected the depth of this relationship and the shared vision for a peaceful and prosperous future.





Bhutan’s Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, in his message of goodwill, addressed Prime Minister Modi as his “elder brother.” He expressed hope that the friendship and close bond between the two nations would continue to flourish. Bhutan’s message highlighted the unique cultural and spiritual ties that underpin the bilateral relationship, alongside cooperation in hydropower and sustainable development.





These messages from leaders across the world came as India celebrated its 80th Independence Day, marking 79 years since its liberation from colonial rule. The greetings underscored the breadth of India’s diplomatic engagement and the emphasis placed on friendship, cooperation, and building a peaceful and prosperous region.





They also reflected India’s growing stature as a global power, with partnerships spanning continents and sectors, from defence and energy to technology and people-to-people ties.





The collective outpouring of goodwill demonstrated how India’s journey of independence continues to inspire nations worldwide, while its modern achievements strengthen its role as a key player in shaping the future of global cooperation.





ANI







