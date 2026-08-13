



OrbitAid Aerospace in Chennai is advancing an autonomous Autonomous Launch Adapter Ring (LAR) capture platform designed to extend the operational lifespan of geostationary satellites, marking a major step in India’s private space servicing ecosystem.





This innovation combines robotic capture, docking, and refuelling technologies to provide cost‑effective life extension services for satellites in orbit.





OrbitAid Aerospace is developing an indigenous system called ARCAS that enables autonomous docking and refuelling of satellites in geostationary orbit. The platform is built around the Standard Interface Docking and Refuelling Port, a dual‑mechanism interface engineered to allow secure propellant transfer between servicing and client satellites.





This system integrates advanced sensors, guidance, navigation, and control technologies, including LiDAR, optical, and infrared systems, to ensure precise approach and docking.





The LAR capture platform is designed to latch onto the liquid apogee motor nozzle of ageing satellites. By doing so, it can assume propulsion responsibilities, stabilise orbital positioning, and replenish depleted fuel reserves.





This approach allows satellites that would otherwise be retired due to fuel exhaustion to continue functioning for several more years, thereby maximising their economic value and reducing orbital debris.





OrbitAid’s robotic arm technology plays a crucial role in the capture process. The arm is equipped with multi‑jointed mechanisms, high‑torque motors, and machine vision systems that enable soft capture of non‑cooperative satellites.





Its modular design allows it to perform delicate tasks such as component manipulation while also handling robust operations like secure docking and refuelling. Real‑time sensor feedback ensures safe manoeuvres even in dynamic orbital conditions.





The company has received financial support from India’s Technology Development Board under the Department of Science and Technology. This backing underscores the government’s commitment to fostering private participation in advanced space technologies. The project aligns with India’s broader vision of building a sustainable space infrastructure and reducing reliance on foreign servicing solutions.





OrbitAid is also in discussions with ISRO and international launch providers such as SpaceX to deploy twin satellites that will validate its docking and refuelling technology. These satellites, referred to as the target and the chaser, are designed to demonstrate autonomous docking, fuel transfer, and satellite towing operations. The mission will serve as a proof of concept for OrbitAid’s life‑extension pods, which could extend satellite lifespans by four years or more.





The commercial potential of this technology is significant. Geostationary communication satellites often cost upwards of $300 million to build and launch, yet many are retired prematurely due to fuel depletion.





OrbitAid’s solution offers a cost‑effective alternative, with servicing missions expected to be far cheaper than launching replacements. By extending lifespans, operators can continue generating revenue while reducing congestion in orbit.





OrbitAid plans to begin commercial operations by 2028, with initial deployments focused on geostationary satellites weighing more than 25 kilograms. The company envisions scaling up to multiple servicing missions by 2030, positioning itself as a leader in India’s private space servicing sector.





Its technology complements ISRO’s achievements, such as the SpaDeX docking mission, while marking the first private‑sector attempt at autonomous satellite life extension in India.





The implications of OrbitAid’s LAR capture platform extend beyond economics. By enabling sustainable satellite operations, the technology contributes to reducing orbital debris, enhancing mission continuity, and strengthening India’s role in the global space servicing market. It represents a critical step toward building a resilient and self‑reliant space infrastructure.





Agencies







