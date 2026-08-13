



The Philippines has confirmed that deliveries of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile systems from India are progressing smoothly, with Manila emphasising that the weapon provides a vital measure of credible deterrence as it strengthens its territorial defence posture amid ongoing tensions in the South China Sea.





Ambassador Josel F Ignacio stated that the BrahMos deal has not only enhanced the Philippines’ defence capabilities but has also reshaped Manila’s perception of India as a reliable defence partner.





Speaking at an Observer Research Foundation roundtable on Southeast Asia, Ignacio noted that the deliveries are ongoing and expressed satisfaction with the progress of the project. He was asked about reports suggesting that the Philippines may seek up to nine additional BrahMos batteries from India. While he did not confirm a specific number or timeline, he indicated that Manila is keen to expand the cooperation further.





Ignacio explained that the BrahMos system is providing the Philippines with real credible deterrence and fits into the country’s broader effort to modernise its armed forces and strengthen its territorial defence posture. He stressed that the acquisition supports the modernisation program and enhances deterrence against territorial challenges.





The envoy highlighted that the BrahMos project has elevated India’s profile within the Philippine defence establishment. He said the project demonstrated India’s credibility and reliability as a source of quality defence equipment, thereby raising New Delhi’s standing in Manila’s military circles.





Ignacio also suggested that the partnership could evolve beyond procurement, with Manila interested in learning from India’s experience in building an indigenous defence industry. He said the Philippines is considering cooperation with India to develop similar capabilities domestically, drawing inspiration from India’s defence industrial growth.





The Philippines was India’s first foreign customer for the BrahMos missile system, and the deal has become one of the most visible examples of India’s expanding defence engagement with Southeast Asia.





Ignacio described India as more than just a bilateral partner, calling it a major ASEAN partner and a constructive force in the wider region. He emphasised the civilizational links, shared democratic traditions, and common commitment to an international order governed by law that underpin the relationship.





Trade remains an area with considerable scope for growth. Ignacio said both sides are working towards a preferential trade agreement to expand market access and diversify the range of goods traded. He noted that Indian companies already have a strong presence in the Philippines, particularly in IT, pharmaceuticals, infrastructure, and financial services.





On the South China Sea, Ignacio reiterated that the Philippines values India’s support for the 2016 arbitral award in the South China Sea arbitration case, which marked its tenth anniversary this year. He said India’s backing of the award continues to hold importance for Manila as it navigates regional challenges.





Timor-Leste’s Ambassador to India, Karlito Nunes, also spoke at the roundtable, stressing that Southeast Asia is crucial for India’s Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific vision.





He highlighted maritime security in the South China Sea as a major challenge, noting its importance not only for security but also for trade, energy, fisheries, and connectivity. Nunes described India as an important partner for Timor-Leste both bilaterally and in the broader Southeast Asian context.





The ORF roundtable brought together the ambassadors of the Philippines and Timor-Leste to discuss regional challenges and India’s expanding engagement with Southeast Asia, underscoring the growing strategic importance of India’s partnerships in the region.





ANI







