



Protesters in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’s Rawalakot raised their voices on Pakistan’s Independence Day demanding the withdrawal of the Pakistani Army and paramilitary forces from the region, Deccan Chronicle reported





The call came amid heightened tensions following firing by Pakistani forces at demonstrators on Thursday evening.





Locals alleged that troops not only opened fire but also looted belongings from homes. Among those injured was Bilawal, the first cousin of Sardar Aman Khan, who is leading the ongoing movement in PoK.





Crowds gathered in Rawalakot on Friday shouted “Ye Watan Hamara Hai” as they reminded Pakistan that for eight decades it has controlled PoK despite repeated promises by several Prime Ministers that the territory would be a “free zone.”





The demand for withdrawal was reinforced by Sardar Aman Khan, a core member of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), who directly questioned Pakistan’s generals about the timeline for implementing the United Nations resolution of August 13, 1948, which called for the withdrawal of Pakistani forces from the region.





The PoK Police claimed that protesters had fired at police personnel, but the JAAC strongly denied the allegation. Locals reported heavy firing on Thursday evening after the JAAC issued a declaration calling for civil disobedience and non-cooperation, including refusal to pay income tax and electricity and water bills. Bilawal, who lives with Khan and manages many of his affairs, was injured but later reported to be out of danger.





Tensions escalated further following the JAAC’s statement, with people gathering at several locations across PoK. Sardar Umar Nazir Kashmiri, another JAAC member, condemned the violence and warned that if attacks continued, the movement’s core members would announce a new course of action and begin a long march towards Muzaffarabad.





He emphasised that the blood of martyrs would not go to waste and that every drop had given new life to the struggle for Jammu and Kashmir.





In a statement posted on X, the JAAC pledged that the sacrifices of the people would strengthen the movement. Khan accused the Pakistani government of attempting to divide PoK and declared that the people would resist any such move.





He told the gathering that every man, woman, child, elder, and youth present was prepared to sacrifice their lives rather than allow the division of Jammu and Kashmir.





Large numbers of women and children joined the ongoing protests alongside their families, reflecting the depth of the movement across society.





The JAAC highlighted that their participation demonstrated how far the struggle had penetrated into communities, with demands for fundamental rights, justice, and implementation of public demands becoming a unifying cause.





The protests on Independence Day underscored the growing anger against Pakistan’s continued presence in PoK.





The JAAC’s call for civil disobedience, combined with the participation of diverse sections of society, has intensified pressure on Islamabad, which faces mounting criticism for its handling of dissent in the region.





Agencies







