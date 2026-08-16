



TATA Consultancy Services (TCS) and Rolls-Royce have successfully demonstrated the operation of a modern aero gas turbine using 100% hydrogen across a full simulated flight cycle, marking a landmark achievement in sustainable aviation, announced TCS.





This breakthrough validates hydrogen’s viability as a zero‑emission aviation fuel and strengthens confidence in future propulsion technologies.





The announcement was made jointly in London and Mumbai on 14 August 2026. The program was first launched by Rolls-Royce and easyJet in 2022, with TCS joining in 2024 to provide engineering and technology expertise. The demonstration represents the culmination of a four‑year effort to prove hydrogen’s potential as a future aviation fuel.





The modified engine operated entirely on hydrogen and successfully completed a simulated flight cycle including take‑off, cruise, and landing. The tests validated critical hydrogen propulsion technologies across combustion, fuel systems, and engine controls. This is the first time a modern aero gas turbine has been demonstrated across a full flight cycle using hydrogen alone.





As Rolls-Royce’s engineering partner, TCS played a pivotal role in fast‑tracking development and validation. Its contributions included fuel system and engine controls integration, hydrogen combustion analysis, test preparation, validation, data analytics, risk management, and detailed design. This integrated approach combined advanced engineering with digital capabilities to accelerate delivery.





Adam Newman, Chief Engineer of the Hydrogen Demonstrator Program at Rolls-Royce, emphasised that the program provided valuable insights into how hydrogen behaves in a modern aero gas turbine. He noted that the learnings will support future propulsion innovations, including the UltraFan® engine, and reinforce confidence in gas turbine technology’s role in sustainable flight.





Anupam Singhal, President – Manufacturing at TCS, highlighted that the milestone reflects what becomes possible when advanced engineering is combined with digital capabilities and ecosystem collaboration. He stressed that the achievement demonstrates not only hydrogen’s viability but also the industry’s readiness to move from ambition to execution.





The partnership underscores TCS’ commitment to driving sustainable transformation across industries. Aviation currently contributes approximately 2–3% of global CO₂ emissions, and hydrogen propulsion technologies have the potential to eliminate in‑flight CO₂ emissions when deployed at scale. This demonstration is therefore a significant step towards enabling lower‑carbon aviation.





The program brought together expertise from across the aviation ecosystem. Rolls-Royce and TCS collaborated with easyJet, NASA, the UK Health and Safety Executive (HSE), and other industry partners. This collective effort strengthens the knowledge base that will inform future propulsion technologies and support the aviation industry’s transition to low‑carbon air travel.





Rolls-Royce continues to position itself as a global leader in integrated power and propulsion solutions across civil aerospace, defence, and power systems. Its focus on sustainable technologies aligns with broader industry goals of reducing emissions and achieving climate targets.





TCS, rooted in the heritage of the TATA Group, has consistently upheld innovation and engineering excellence since its inception in 1968. With a workforce spread across 56 countries and 194 service delivery centres, the company generated consolidated revenues of over $30 billion in the fiscal year ending March 2026. Its aspiration to become the world’s largest AI‑led technology services company complements its role in advancing hydrogen propulsion.





The success of this hydrogen demonstration marks one of the clearest proofs to date of hydrogen’s potential to power future aircraft engines. It provides a foundation for further research, optimisation, and eventual deployment of hydrogen propulsion systems in commercial aviation.





TCS Press Release







