



United States President Donald Trump has openly acknowledged the constitutional prohibition that prevents him from seeking a third presidential term in 2028. Speaking to media personnel at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, Trump responded to direct questions about his potential candidacy, making clear that while he would welcome another campaign, the law firmly blocks such a possibility.





He explained that despite persistent demands from his political base, the law explicitly bars a chief executive from being elected more than twice. “Everybody asks me that question, and you know that the law is very strong on that,” Trump said. He added, “I’d love to run, but the law is very strong,” underlining his recognition of the constitutional limits.





Trump highlighted that his supporters frequently urge him to run again, recalling an event he attended in Ohio. He noted that attendees at the Patriot Games were chanting “2028!” in support of another campaign. He remarked, “No, everybody wants me to do it, but the law is very strong,” reinforcing his stance that legal boundaries cannot be ignored.





His remarks mark one of the clearest acknowledgements of the constitutional barrier to a third term, even as he expressed interest in continuing his tenure. Importantly, his comments do not constitute an official announcement of a campaign, but rather a recognition of the statutory limits imposed on presidential terms.





The restriction stems from the 22nd Amendment to the United States Constitution, which states, “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.” Passed by Congress in 1947 and ratified by the states in 1951, the amendment codified a firm cap on presidential terms. Trump, having secured non-consecutive victories in 2016 and 2024, falls directly under this provision, rendering him ineligible to contest again.





Historically, the Constitution did not mandate term limits for the presidency. For decades, leaders observed an informal precedent established by George Washington, who voluntarily stepped down after two terms.





This convention was broken by Franklin D. Roosevelt, who won a third term in 1940 and a fourth in 1944, before passing away in office in April 1945. Roosevelt’s extended presidency prompted Congress to propose the 22nd Amendment, ensuring that no future president could serve beyond two terms.





Trump’s comments therefore reaffirm the enduring impact of Roosevelt’s tenure and the subsequent constitutional safeguard. While his supporters may continue to press for another campaign, the legal framework remains unambiguous, preventing any possibility of a third term.





ANI







