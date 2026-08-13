



Two United States Army soldiers were killed when an Apache attack helicopter crashed during Fort Hood operations in Texas.





The incident occurred on Wednesday in Bell County, approximately 60 miles north of Austin, the state capital. The crash triggered a large grass fire that spread rapidly across the field where the aircraft went down.





Officials confirmed that the helicopter involved was an AH-64 Apache attached to Fort Hood. The Bell County justice of the peace declared both crew members dead at the scene.





Their identities have not yet been released, pending notification of their families. Emergency personnel, including multiple local fire departments, responded quickly to contain the blaze and secure the crash site.





Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement on X, acknowledging the tragedy and confirming that two members of the military had lost their lives. He expressed condolences to the families and emphasised the sacrifice of the soldiers. Fort Hood also released a statement confirming the deaths but withheld further details until families were informed.





Images from the crash site showed firefighters working amid burning debris and smoke rising from a large patch of charred grass. The fire was eventually brought under control, but the destruction highlighted the severity of the accident. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined, and investigations are underway to establish whether mechanical failure, human error, or other factors were involved.





The AH-64 Apache is a frontline attack helicopter used extensively by the United States Army for close air support, reconnaissance, and combat operations.





Fort Hood, one of the largest military installations in the country, regularly conducts training and operational flights with Apaches as part of its readiness program. This incident underscores the risks faced by military personnel even during routine operations.





The crash adds to a series of recent aviation accidents involving military helicopters, raising questions about maintenance, operational tempo, and safety protocols. Investigators will examine flight data, maintenance records, and eyewitness accounts to determine the precise cause.





The tragedy has drawn national attention, given the prominence of Fort Hood and the role of Apache helicopters in U.S. military operations worldwide.





Agencies







