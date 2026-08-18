



US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has publicly endorsed President Donald Trump’s push for strict nationwide voter identification laws under the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act.





He drew direct comparisons with India’s 2024 general election, which required every one of its 646 million voters to present valid photo identification. Gor emphasised that India’s scale and mechanics serve as a global benchmark for election integrity.





In a post on X, Gor declared, “President Donald J Trump is absolutely correct! 646 MILLION voters, every single one required an ID in India’s last election. Congress should pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT!”





His remarks followed Trump’s own post on Truth Social, where the President cited India’s Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, who reportedly asked, “How can you have Elections in the U.S. without a valid Photo ID?”





The SAVE America Act, introduced in Congress on 29 January, seeks to overhaul federal voting standards. It mandates physical proof of US citizenship, such as a passport or birth certificate, during voter registration, alongside valid photo identification at polling stations.





The bill also restricts mail-in voting to specific exceptions, including illness, disability, active military service, or travel, and directs states to purge non-citizens from federal voter registries using federal databases.





Trump reiterated his call for Congress to pass the legislation, pointing to India’s example where less than one per cent of voters cast ballots by mail and every voter was required to present valid photo ID. He argued that the US must adopt similar safeguards to secure its elections.





The White House has echoed these sentiments, stating that “American citizens — and only American citizens — should decide American elections.” Officials described the SAVE America Act as a “common sense, bipartisan bill” aimed at ensuring that only US citizens participate in federal elections.





The administration compared US procedures with those of other countries, noting that India and Brazil tie voter ID to biometric databases, while the US relies heavily on self-attestation of citizenship.





India’s system combines the Elector’s Photo Identity Card (EPIC) with Aadhaar-linked biometric identification, ensuring nearly universal verification before ballots are cast.





The 2024 Lok Sabha election spanned seven phases, recording over 642 million voters with a turnout of 65.79 per cent. Most votes were cast in person via Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), with postal ballots reserved for service personnel, essential duty staff, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities.





Critics of the SAVE America Act, particularly Democratic lawmakers, argue that strict documentary requirements could disenfranchise millions of eligible citizens who lack immediate access to passports or certified birth certificates. They contend that such measures risk creating barriers to participation rather than strengthening democracy.





ANI







