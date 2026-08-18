



The United States has awarded RTX’s Raytheon a record-breaking $22.9 billion contract to accelerate Tomahawk missile production, a move driven by critically low munitions stockpiles following the Iran war.





The deal will expand annual output from just 60 missiles to over 1,000, ensuring sustained long-range strike capability and reinforcing America’s defence industrial base.





The Department of War announced that the contract was awarded by the US Navy to rapidly expand Tomahawk production. The missile is considered a critical long-range strike weapon, capable of precision attacks from ships and submarines.





The award comes amid mounting concerns that US stockpiles of advanced munitions, particularly air defence interceptors and precision-guided missiles, have been dangerously depleted during the ongoing conflict with Iran.





Reports indicate that nearly 80 per cent of THAAD interceptors and half of Patriot interceptors have already been consumed, while the US has burned through more than 1,000 Tomahawks in recent months.





Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment Michael P. Duffey stated that the Department had called upon industry to expand munitions production, and RTX had answered that call. He emphasised that the award increases the ability to equip the Joint Force, ensuring that US soldiers never face a fair fight.





Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao reinforced this message, declaring that guaranteeing naval and joint forces have the lethal firepower to deter aggression and protect the homeland is paramount. He described the $22.9 billion investment as a landmark step that will accelerate Tomahawk delivery at unprecedented speed.





The contract is designed to provide industry partners with stability, enabling them to expand their workforce, increase manufacturing throughput, and strengthen supply chains. It also advances the Department’s Acquisition Transformation Strategy by reducing procurement lead times and accelerating the delivery of critical weapons.





The Navy’s Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) Munitions will oversee the program, aligning weapons development and procurement to ensure the Fleet has the munitions required to project power and conduct sustained operations.





Raytheon confirmed that the contract will run for seven years, allowing annual production to rise to more than 1,000 Tomahawks compared to the current rate of just 60 per year. The Tomahawk, with a range of approximately 1,000 miles, has been a mainstay of US naval strike capability since the 1980s and has been used operationally more than 2,300 times.





The missile’s versatility includes land-attack and maritime strike variants, making it a cornerstone of distributed long-range firepower.





The announcement also reflects a broader shift in US defence planning. Analysts note that missile production capacity, arsenal depth, and industrial resilience are now being treated as instruments of deterrence and sustained combat power.





Operation Epic Fury against Iran demonstrated how quickly advanced munitions can be consumed in high-intensity campaigns, with US forces striking more than 13,000 targets in just over a month. Expanding Tomahawk production is therefore directly tied to warfighting endurance and future readiness.





President Donald Trump has dismissed concerns about depleted stockpiles, insisting that the US has “far more munitions than anyone in the world.” However, defence analysts warn that rebuilding inventories of advanced interceptors and precision weapons could take years, raising questions about readiness for potential conflicts with other adversaries such as China.





ANI







