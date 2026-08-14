



US sailors aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln have endured a record-breaking 250 consecutive days at sea, with multiple reports of attempted overboard incidents linked to severe mental strain, poor living conditions, and an indefinite deployment tied to the war with Iran.





Families and lawmakers are warning that morale has collapsed, while Navy officials dispute claims of rising suicidal behaviour.





The USS Abraham Lincoln currently hosts around 5,000 sailors and Marines. The deployment began on 21 November from San Diego, initially intended as a Pacific mission, but was redirected to the Middle East after the outbreak of war with Iran.





The carrier has only had two brief port calls, in Guam in December and Oman in July, leaving the crew with virtually no respite from sea duty.





Reports from outlets including Navy Times, Stars and Stripes, The Guardian, and Mint confirm that at least six sailors have attempted to jump overboard during this nine‑month deployment. In one case, a sailor was physically restrained by shipmates before he could leap.





Families have described receiving messages from loved ones expressing suicidal thoughts, including one spouse who said her husband texted that he “hopes he doesn’t wake up tomorrow.”





At a town hall in San Diego attended by around 200 family members, relatives confronted acting Navy secretary Hung Cao and senior commanders. Annabelle Loma revealed that her husband had attempted to jump overboard after repeated extensions of his deployment, fearing his 13‑year career was ruined. Another spouse accused Navy leadership of “broken trust” between families and command.





Living conditions aboard the carrier have been described as dire. Congressman Mike Levin cited “mouldy showers, broken toilets, laundry down for weeks, long stretches with no hot water, a meal that came down to half a cup of rice and two tortillas. No soap, deodorant, or toothpaste.”





Families have also reported shortages of food and water, broken facilities, and long delays in receiving mail and care packages. Sailors themselves have spoken of exhaustion, declining morale, and a sense of hopelessness with no clear return date.





The Navy has disputed claims of increased suicidal behaviour, stating that sailors have access to onboard deployment‑resilience counsellors, chaplains, and medical staff.





Officials insist that the ship maintains continuous access to clean water, functional air conditioning, and healthy meals. They also emphasise that mental health remains a priority, with plans to send additional counsellors to the ship.





Despite these assurances, the crisis continues as the Lincoln supports combat operations in the Arabian Sea under US Central Command. The deployment has already surpassed modern records for consecutive days at sea, with sailors supporting over 40 days of continuous combat missions. The indefinite nature of the mission has left families anxious, with many missing weddings, funerals, and major life events.





The broader strategic context centres on the Strait of Hormuz, where President Donald Trump has declared that the US maintains “total control” and described the naval presence as a “WALL OF STEEL.”





Iran has rejected these claims, insisting the strait will remain closed until its conditions are met. With tensions escalating and no announced end date for the Lincoln’s deployment, the psychological toll on sailors and their families is expected to remain a pressing issue.





Agencies







