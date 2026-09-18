



by Col (Dr.) P K Vasudeva





The 18th Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) countries Summit was held in New Delhi on 12–13 September 2026 under the Chairmanship of Prime Minister Modi who announced the BRICS theme “building for resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability.”





India deserves considerable credit for facilitating consensus among BRICS members on the Leaders’ Declaration. Members adopted the New Delhi Declaration, covering economic, technological, security and global-governance issues. Hats off to Modi.





BRICS countries include several of the world's major energy producers and consumers. Their cooperation can therefore have significant implications for energy, security, economic development, emissions reduction and access to clean energy. At the same time, members have different energy mixes, economic structures and development priorities, so the transition involves balancing environmental objectives with affordability and reliable energy supply.





India used its Chairmanship to promote cooperation in:





• Digital public infrastructure • AI and emerging technologies • Health and mental well-being • Clean energy and sustainable development • Agriculture and food security • MSMEs and skill development





Digital Public Infrastructure





India has proposed a Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) repository, capacity-building centre, and voluntary pilot projects for BRICS nations. Key details on DPI are:





• Core Model: India promotes its population-scales systems - such as Aadhar (identity), UPI (payments) and Digi Locker (verifiable) documents - as a blueprint for developing economies. • Collaboration: At the BRICS ICT Track, officials emphasised open-source, interoperable technologies to reduce financial exclusion and improve public service delivery. • Global Strategy: The initiative positions India’s inclusive digital framework as an alternative approach for the Global South with the expanded BRICS alliance.





AI And Emerging Technologies





Artificial Intelligence (AI) emerged as a major priority at the summit . BRICS called for AI that is inclusive, trustworthy, safe, sustainable and accessible to developing countries. India pushed initiatives relating to digital public infrastructure and technological cooperation. Leaders placed the technology at the heart of BRICS to drive inclusive growth and cooperation.





BRICS countries also highlighted the importance of using AI for economic growth and social good, while promoting the energy efficiency of AI systems. Such cooperation would be essential for building a just, fair, equitable and prosperous future of all countries.





Health And Mental Well-Being





BRICS health cooperation centres on building resilient health care systems, launching a joint infectious disease early warning system and expanding traditional medicines integration as heightened in September 2026. BRICS strengthened cooperation on public health, mental health and non-communicable diseases. NIMHANS, Bengaluru, was designated as the coordinating institution for the BRICS network of Centres of Excellence on mental health.





Clean Energy And Sustainable Development





BRICS nations advance clean energy and sustainable development by prioritising green technology manufacturing, critical mineral value chains, and equitable energy transitions, as heightened in the BRICS Declaration.





BRICS cooperation on clean energy and sustainable development focuses on expanding renewable energy, improving energy efficiency, supporting climate resilient development, and facilitating technology and investment among member countries. Key areas of clean energy are:





• Promoting solar, wind, hydropower, bioenergy and other low-carbon energy sources. • Reducing dependence on high-carbon energy while considering energy security and the development needs of member countries. • Encouraging cooperation in areas such as energy storage, smart grids, electric mobility and clean-energy technologies. • Supporting environmentally sustainable transport, cities, buildings and industrial systems. • Strengthening cooperation on climate-change mitigation and adaptation in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Paris Agreement. • Mobilising public and private investment for renewable-energy and sustainable-development projects. • Exchanging research, technologies, expertise and policy experiences between BRICS countries.





The summit emphasised climate finance, adaptation, disaster resilience and sustainable development. It recognised the different circumstances and development needs of developing countries. The Declaration emphasised urgent multilateral climate action, equitable climate finance, and strong opposition to unilateral trade barriers like carbon border taxes.





The focus comes against the backdrop of Nepal floods that struck only weeks earlier and killed nearly 1400 people, underscoring how climate shocks are no longer a distant policy concern but a direct threat to lives, infrastructure and growth. For emerging economies, the declaration’s emphasised on adaptation and also a reminder that the financing gap remains one of the biggest obstacle to climate action.





Agriculture And Food Security





BRICS cooperation in agriculture and food security aims to improve agricultural productivity, ensure stable food supplies, support farmers, and strengthen sustainable and resilient food systems. Key areas are:





• Promoting reliable access to sufficient, safe and nutritious food for populations across member countries. • Sharing technologies, research and best practices to increase crop and livestock productivity. • Encouraging efficient use of soil, water and other natural resources while reducing environmental impacts. • Developing agricultural practices that can withstand droughts, floods, heat and other effects of climate change. • Cooperation in areas such as digital agriculture, precision farming, improved seeds, irrigation and agricultural machinery. • Facilitating agricultural trade and cooperation among BRICS countries to strengthen food supply chains. • Sharing scientific research, expertise and information on crops, livestock, fisheries and food production. • Improving access to markets, technology, finance and agricultural knowledge, particularly for small and family farmers. • Improving storage, transportation and processing to reduce losses after harvesting.





BRICS countries have large agricultural sectors and represent a significant share of the world's population and food production. Cooperation can help address common challenges such as climate change, water scarcity, volatile food prices, supply-chain disruptions and rural poverty.





India has emphasized areas such as millets, sustainable agriculture, digital agricultural technologies, climate-resilient farming and food security in BRICS cooperation. India's experience with diverse agricultural systems also provides opportunities for knowledge sharing with other member countries.





MSMEs And Skill Development





BRICS cooperation on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and skill development focuses on promoting entrepreneurship, employment, innovation and inclusive economic growth. The key areas are:





• Improving MSMEs' access to credit, investment and other financial services. • Helping small businesses enter domestic, BRICS and international markets. • Encouraging MSMEs to adopt e-commerce, digital payments, AI and other new technologies. • Promoting research, entrepreneurship and technology-based businesses. • Supporting greater participation of women and young people in business. • Facilitating partnerships and exchange of knowledge among MSMEs in BRICS countries. • Helping small enterprises participate in regional and global value chains. • Strengthening technical and vocational education and training (TVET). • Developing skills that match changing labour-market and industry requirements. • Promoting training in areas such as information technology, AI, automation and digital services. • Encouraging business management, financial literacy and innovation. • Improving employability and creating pathways from education to decent work. • BRICS countries can share successful models of vocational training and workforce development. • Greater cooperation can help improve comparability and recognition of qualifications across countries.





BRICS National Currency





BRICS supported greater use of national currencies in cross-border trade and investment. The focus was on making cross-border payments faster, cheaper and safer through interoperability of national payment systems. Importantly, no common BRICS currency was announced. The New Development Bank was encouraged to expand local-currency financing.





The declaration raised concerns about unilateral tariffs, non-tariff barriers and coercive economic measures that distort international trade. This has particular significance in the context of US tariff and sanctions policies.





The BRICS focused on strengthening economic cooperation among member countries and reducing dependence on the US dollar in international trade. BRICS countries emphasized developing alternative mechanisms for cross-border payments. Greater use of members’ national currencies, including the Indian rupee, Chinese yuan and Russian rubble, could facilitate trade and reduce dependence on the US dollar.





The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed greater interoperability and linking of digital currencies to make cross-border payments, including those related to tourism, faster and easier. BRICS members will gradually explore ways to reduce their reliance on the US dollar by promoting trade in national currencies and developing alternative payment arrangements.





The BRICS marked a gradual shift towards a more multipolar global order through local-currency trade, alternative payment mechanisms, reform of global institutions, stronger counter-terrorism cooperation and greater representation of the Global South, while emphasising dialogue and diplomacy in international conflicts.





Cross Border Terrorism





BRICS strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms. The declaration specifically condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack and emphasised zero tolerance towards terrorism, terrorist financing and safe havens. It called for stronger international cooperation against terrorism.





BRICS strongly emphasised the need to eliminate cross-border terrorism and called for greater international cooperation against terrorism. The summit reaffirmed that war is not a solution to international disputes and stressed the importance of dialogue, diplomacy and peaceful negotiations.





BRICS stressed that international conflicts should be resolved through dialogue, consultation and diplomacy, rather than unilateral military action. On the West Asian crisis, the grouping called for maximum restraint and expressed concern over the escalation of violence.





BRICS called for greater representation of the Global South in international institutions. It supported reform of the UN and UN Security Council to make global governance more representative and responsive to contemporary realities.





India - Russian Talks





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a bilateral meeting on 11 September 2026, on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit. The meeting lasted about 45 minutes.





Modi–Putin talks reviewed cooperation across politics, trade and economy, defence, energy, space, skill mobility and people-to-people ties. Both agreed to keep strengthening the bilateral “Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.”





They welcomed the first INNOPROM India industrial exhibition, held in New Delhi from 9–11 September, as a vehicle for expanding trade and industrial cooperation. Ahead of the meeting, Indian officials indicated that discussions were expected to cover civil nuclear energy, fertilisers, defence, critical minerals, manufacturing, railways and steel.





Modi reiterated India's position that dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward for resolving conflicts. The leaders also discussed the Black Sea and West Asia conflicts, particularly their effects on maritime trade and the safety of Indian seafarers. They discussed India–Russia cooperation within BRICS under India's 2026 chairmanship, along with regional and global issues of mutual interest.





Putin invited Modi to Russia for the 24th India–Russia Annual Summit. Modi accepted; the date will be decided through diplomatic channels.





After the BRICS meetings, the Kremlin said that Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping told Putin they were prepared to help bring the Ukraine conflict to an end. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin reacted positively and that Russia was open to countries using their influence to encourage Kyiv toward greater flexibility.





The meeting therefore combined practical India–Russia cooperation—especially trade, energy, defence and industrial ties—with discussions of Ukraine, West Asia, maritime security and BRICS coordination.





If you want, I can also give you (1) what India and Russia actually agreed to, (2) the defence/oil trade implications, or (3) a detailed Modi–Putin–Xi BRICS meeting timeline.





India and Russia actually agreed to areas of cooperation and commitments to continue work, rather than announcing a large package of new treaties or defence contracts. Modi and Putin reviewed progress in bilateral economic ties and agreed to continue strengthening them. India’s PMO also highlighted implementation of the Programme for Economic Cooperation 2030. Both sides want to expand trade and industrial cooperation. A significant practical development was Russia's INNOPROM India industrial exhibition in New Delhi, held September 9–11, which the two leaders visited together.





Defence cooperation was reviewed, but the official readout does not announce a new major weapons contract or a specific new fighter/air-defence deal. Energy cooperation remains a major part of the relationship, and was among the sectors reviewed. Cooperation in space and other technology-related areas was included in the discussions. Civil nuclear cooperation was among the sectors discussed around the summit, although the official bilateral readout does not announce a new nuclear agreement. Critical minerals/infrastructure areas featured in reporting on the bilateral agenda, alongside trade, energy and technology.





Defence and oil-trade implications relationship is moving toward joint production, technology and industrial cooperation, rather than simply India buying finished Russian equipment.





The summit discussions covered defence cooperation, but no major new weapons package was publicly announced in the official readout. That means claims that the meeting itself finalized a particular new fighter, missile or air-defence purchase should be treated cautiously unless backed by a separate contract announcement. The bigger strategic issue is India's attempt to maintain Russian defence cooperation while simultaneously diversifying suppliers and increasing domestic manufacturing.





Russia remains important because India's existing military inventory contains substantial Russian-origin equipment, creating a long-term requirement for spares, maintenance, upgrades, ammunition and technical support.





India's Russian energy relationship has become one of the most economically important parts of the bilateral relationship since 2022. At the BRICS summit, energy cooperation remained part of the strategic partnership, but the Modi–Putin readout doesn't announce a new long-term oil contract or a specific new purchase volume. The significance is therefore less about a new deal signed in Delhi and more about keeping the existing energy relationship functioning despite geopolitical and sanctions-related pressures. Disruptions in West Asia and maritime routes were explicitly discussed by Modi and Putin because they affect energy security, maritime trade and Indian seafarers.





As of September 2026, reporting indicates that India's Russian crude purchases had risen substantially again after earlier pressure on the trade relationship. One recent analysis reported Russian crude accounting for more than half of India's oil-import basket by mid-2026, although that figure should be treated as an estimate rather than an official Indian government statistic.





The leaders then participated in the broader BRICS summit. The resulting New Delhi Declaration reaffirmed cooperation across political/security, economic/financial and people-to-people areas and emphasized reform of global governance and multilateral institutions.





That sequence is significant because India was simultaneously engaging Russia and China, while maintaining its separate relationships with the US, Europe, Japan, Gulf states and other partners. It doesn't by itself establish an India–Russia–China political alliance; the official documents describe cooperation in specific areas rather than such an alliance.





One particularly important takeaway of the Modi–Putin meeting produced continuity and deeper implementation, while the Modi–Xi meeting focused heavily on stabilising India–China relations and managing their differences. Those are related to the broader BRICS picture, but they were not the same diplomatic process.





India–China Bilateral Talks





At the BRICS Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held bilateral talks on the sidelines of summit. The main points are:





• Both sides stressed that peace and tranquillity along the border are essential for improving overall India–China relations. They agreed that differences should not be allowed to turn into disputes and that the boundary question should be addressed through dialogue and negotiations. • The two leaders emphasized that bilateral relations should be guided by mutual respect, sensitivity and mutual interests, with a long-term strategic perspective. Xi described India and China as partners rather than rivals. • A major focus was the structural imbalance in bilateral trade. India wants greater access to the Chinese market and steps to reduce its large trade deficit with China. • Both sides discussed making market access more predictable and addressing supply-chain concerns and trade barriers. • The leaders agreed to encourage greater business linkages, trade and economic cooperation between the two countries. • They discussed expanding cultural exchanges and mobility, alongside improvements such as the resumption of flights, easing of visas and the revival of the Kailash Manasarovar pilgrimage. • Both countries agreed on the importance of continued institutional and strategic communication to prevent bilateral differences from destabilising the broader relationship. • Leaders discussed the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), disengagement, de-escalation and maintaining peace and tranquillity along the border. • Talks can focus on improving overall political and diplomatic relations. • Issues concerning tourism, education, cultural exchanges and direct connectivity were also considered. • India and China cooperated within BRICS and other international forums on issues such as development, climate change, global governance and reform of international institutions. • Direct meetings between senior leaders helped maintain dialogue even when differences remained on important issues.





India–Iran Bilateral Discussions





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iran President Pezeshkian had bilateral talks on the sidelines of BRICS summit. India emphasized the need for a peaceful diplomatic solution to the ongoing US–Iran conflict. Dialogue and negotiations should be pursued to reduce tensions, prevent further escalation and work toward ending the conflict. Key features of India–Iran talks are:





• India reiterated that disputes in West Asia should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, rather than military confrontation. • Modi stressed the need for sustained efforts to establish lasting peace and stability in West Asia and prevent further escalation. • India emphasised the importance of keeping sea lanes open and secure, particularly because disruptions in the region affect global trade and India's energy security. • Given recent maritime attacks and casualties involving Indians, India specifically highlighted the safety and welfare of seafarers and protection of commercial shipping. • The two leaders discussed strengthening the longstanding India–Iran partnership and cooperation in areas of mutual interest. Modi also appreciated Iran's continued high-level participation in BRICS despite the difficult circumstances. • Both sides discussed cooperation through BRICS and the potential of the grouping to promote resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainable development in the Global South. • The talks took place against a broader push within BRICS for greater trade and financial cooperation. • President Pezeshkian advocated greater use of national currencies, reduced dependence on the US dollar, integrated trade and transport networks, and stronger investment cooperation among BRICS members.





The India–Iran talks centred on diplomacy over conflict, regional peace, freedom of navigation, maritime security and protection of seafarers, while also seeking to deepen India–Iran cooperation through BRICS and other multilateral platforms. India's approach reflects its effort to maintain strategic relations with Iran while protecting its energy security, trade routes and wider interests in West Asia.





Reaction of US President Donald Trump After The 18th BRICS Summit





Trump is likely to object to BRICS efforts to increase settlements in national currencies and develop alternative cross-border payment mechanisms. He has previously threatened very high tariffs against BRICS countries if they create or support a currency intended to replace the US dollar.





But the summit did not create a BRICS currency which is important. The 2026 declaration focused on interoperable payment systems and local-currency settlements, rather than launching a common BRICS currency or explicitly replacing the dollar. Therefore, Trump's reaction may be less severe than it would have been if BRICS had announced a common currency.





The BRICS declaration expressed concern about unilateral tariffs, non-tariff barriers and sanctions that affect international trade. Since Trump's administration has itself relied heavily on tariffs and sanctions, Washington is likely to view this as an indirect challenge to US economic policy.





The summit called for maximum restraint and diplomacy over the Middle East conflict, while Iran was itself a BRICS member participating in the summit. Given the ongoing US–Iran conflict, Washington may regard the BRICS position as insufficiently supportive of US objectives.





Trump's administration will also watch the strengthening of cooperation among China, Russia and Iran within BRICS. However, the grouping is internally divided, and India in particular has tried to prevent BRICS from becoming an explicitly anti-American alliance.





Trump is likely to distinguish between India's participation in BRICS and any concrete Indian action that directly undermines US interests. India's approach has been relatively pragmatic as it supports greater use of national currencies and alternative payment mechanisms but has not endorsed replacing the dollar.





Trump is unlikely to ignore the BRICS outcome, but he is also unlikely to treat it as an immediate threat to the dollar. The summit represents a gradual move towards a more multipolar financial and political system rather than a sudden attempt to overthrow the dollar-based order.





The likely US response would be a mix of economic pressure, diplomatic engagement and strategic caution. Trump may oppose BRICS efforts that reduce dependence on the dollar or challenge US sanctions and tariffs, while simultaneously seeking to prevent India and other BRICS members from moving into an explicitly anti-US bloc.





This is particularly significant because the summit avoided an explicit common BRICS currency, suggesting that India successfully pushed for a more incremental approach to financial diversification.





The writer is former Professor International Trade and a Defence Analyst & Commentator







