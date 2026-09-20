



At least six low-intensity bombs exploded across Dhaka on Saturday evening, leaving one person injured and sparking a wave of arson attacks on public transport.





Four of the devices detonated in Jatrabari at around 7:40 pm in front of Samad Super Market. Police confirmed that a 32‑year‑old rickshaw puller named Billal was injured in the blasts. His identity was initially unclear, but later reports confirmed his details. Investigations are underway to determine who orchestrated the explosions.





Later that night, two more bombs went off at Kamalapur Railway Station at approximately 10:30 pm. The blasts occurred towards the far end of Platform 2. Authorities confirmed that no casualties were reported in this incident. Railway police cordoned off the area and began inquiries into the circumstances of the attack.





The explosions followed a series of crude bomb incidents reported across Dhaka on Friday, including blasts near Jatrabari Police Station, Malibagh, Agargaon, Mohakhali, Moghbazar, Rampura and Dhaka College. Police have filed multiple cases and investigations are ongoing, though no group has yet claimed responsibility for the latest wave of attacks.





Alongside the bombings, three buses were set ablaze in separate incidents on Saturday evening. In Mirpur‑11, a Shikhor Paribahan bus was torched near Zamzam Tower at around 7:13 pm. Fire Service units assisted police in extinguishing the flames. Shortly afterwards, an Abhijat Paribahan bus was set on fire in the Ansar Camp area of Mirpur‑1. Later, at around 8 pm, an Alif Paribahan bus parked near a garage in Central Badda was also targeted and destroyed by fire. No casualties were reported in any of the arson attacks.





The incidents highlight the continuing unrest in Dhaka, where crude bombings and arson have become increasingly frequent. Authorities have intensified patrols and security measures across the capital, but the perpetrators remain unidentified. The attacks have raised concerns about public safety, particularly in crowded areas such as transport hubs and marketplaces.





ANI







