



Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared that Russia is currently facing more than 30,000 sanctions, a figure he stressed is more than double the total restrictions imposed on all other countries combined.





He made these remarks while addressing the Leaders’ Session of the BRICS Business Forum in New Delhi, where he strongly criticised what he described as “ugly” competitive tactics and coercive trade practices by Western nations.





Putin accused certain governments of escalating trade disputes into geopolitical disruptions, pointing to the destruction of pipelines, blockades of transport corridors, illegal restrictions, and threats of secondary sanctions against countries that refuse to align with external interests.





He emphasised that competition has taken on distorted forms, with measures even extending to physical sabotage of infrastructure and maritime seizures.





Despite the unprecedented wave of punitive measures, Putin asserted that Russia has successfully adapted by reinforcing its sovereignty and expanding trade with reliable partners. He highlighted that Russia’s economic growth over the past three years has outpaced the global average, underscoring resilience in the face of sanctions.





His remarks come against the backdrop of the United States Senate passing the bipartisan Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, which authorises tariffs of up to 100 per cent on goods from countries such as India and China that continue significant imports of Russian oil and gas.





This legislation also proposes additional sanctions targeting Putin himself, senior Russian officials, financial institutions, energy projects, and entities linked to Moscow’s war effort.





India, one of the largest buyers of Russian crude alongside China, faces potential challenges from these proposed secondary tariffs. The Ministry of External Affairs has reiterated that India’s energy policy is firmly based on securing reliable, affordable, and uninterrupted energy supplies for its 1.4 billion citizens. Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal clarified that India’s strategy is rooted in diversification, sourcing energy from multiple partners including the United States.





Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov reinforced Moscow’s commitment to meeting India’s energy needs. He criticised Western sanctions as punitive pressure tactics, arguing that they undermine constructive engagement. He emphasised that Russia is ready to supply as much oil as India requires, noting that Western nations cannot offer India a better deal than Russia.





Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with President Putin in New Delhi ahead of the formal opening of the 18th BRICS Summit.





The two leaders discussed strengthening trade ties, implementing the Program for Economic Cooperation 2030, and expanding collaboration in infrastructure, energy, technology, defence, and culture. This was their second meeting in less than two weeks, following discussions at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Bishkek on 31 August.





President Putin’s remarks at the BRICS Business Forum highlight Russia’s defiance against mounting global sanctions and its determination to deepen partnerships with countries like India, even as Western powers threaten secondary penalties that could reshape global energy trade.





ANI







