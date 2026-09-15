



Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi will travel to China on 16 September for talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, according to a statement released by China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





The announcement was made on X, confirming that Wang Yi, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, will meet Araghchi in Beijing.





The timing of the visit is significant as it precedes Chinese President Xi Jinping’s expected trip to the United States on 24 September, where he is scheduled to hold discussions with US President Donald Trump.





The White House confirmed the date after Trump mentioned it during a meeting with executives from the US travel sector, expressing optimism about the forthcoming engagement. Trump said, “By the way, we have the president of China coming on the 24th; it’ll be very exciting and be great, and I’d love to have him.”





Araghchi’s visit comes amid heightened tensions in West Asia, where Iran remains locked in a military confrontation with the United States. Tehran has been actively pursuing diplomatic engagement with key partners to mitigate instability and reinforce its regional position.





The Iranian Foreign Minister and Wang Yi had previously met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Kyrgyzstan in July. They also held a pull-aside meeting during the BRICS Summit, underscoring the continuity of their diplomatic exchanges.





Araghchi’s latest trip follows Iran’s participation in the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, where President Masoud Pezeshkian led the delegation. In his address, Pezeshkian urged member countries to adopt practical measures against unilateral and inhumane sanctions. He emphasised that BRICS must play a stronger role in addressing global conflicts and safeguarding international peace.





Pezeshkian highlighted the importance of protecting civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities, warning that any attacks on such sites pose a direct threat to global security. He also stressed that the Palestinian issue remains a critical test of global governance, calling on BRICS to actively support the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.





The summit concluded with the unanimous adoption of the New Delhi Declaration 2026. The document called for reforms in global governance, greater representation for developing countries, and expressed concern over escalating tensions in West Asia.





It urged maximum restraint, protection of civilians, respect for sovereignty, and the safeguarding of civilian infrastructure. The declaration also underscored the need to maintain the smooth flow of global trade, supply chains, and energy in line with international law.





On the sidelines of the summit, President Pezeshkian met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and regional developments, with Modi emphasising the importance of lasting peace and stability in West Asia.





He also highlighted the need to ensure freedom of navigation, uninterrupted commerce, and the safety of seafarers, particularly given the tensions affecting the strategic Strait of Hormuz.





Against this backdrop, Araghchi’s talks with Wang Yi are expected to provide an opportunity for Beijing and Tehran to exchange views on regional developments and broader international issues.





The timing of the meeting is particularly notable as it comes just days before Xi Jinping’s high-profile engagement with Washington, adding weight to the diplomatic dialogue between China and Iran.





ANI







