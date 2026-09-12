



India’s evaluation of the Russian Su-57 stealth fighter remains cautious, with defence sources confirming that even if New Delhi decides to import a few aircraft now, the first Su-57 is unlikely to be operational before two years.





This delay reflects production bottlenecks, integration challenges, and the need for pilot training and infrastructure readiness.





India has been under pressure to bridge its fifth-generation fighter gap as China already operates the Chengdu J-20 and is developing the Shenyang J-35, while Pakistan has been offered the J-35.





The indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft program remains years away, with service induction projected only around the mid-2030s. In this context, Russia has repeatedly pitched the Su-57 as a stopgap solution.





Russian President Vladimir Putin has personally renewed the offer during his recent visit to New Delhi for the BRICS Summit. Moscow has promised extensive technology transfer, licensed production in India, and even access to source codes.





The Kremlin has positioned the Su-57 as a highly manoeuvrable aircraft with 3D thrust-vectoring, supercruise capability, and advanced stealth features. However, despite these promises, the Indian Air Force has emphasised that operational induction would take at least two years after any procurement decision.





Russia has offered India two squadrons of Su-57 fighters—around 36 to 40 aircraft—by 2030–31, with initial deliveries possible by 2027 or 2028 if a deal is signed soon. Current production models are powered by transitional AL-41F1 engines, while the advanced Izdeliye 177 engine is still undergoing testing. Moscow has assured India of a post-2030 upgrade pathway to retrofit delivered aircraft with the new engines once they are fully operational.





Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has conducted feasibility studies at its Nashik and Koraput facilities, confirming that 50–60 per cent of infrastructure is already in place for licensed Su-57 production.





Russia has indicated willingness to provide complete transfer of technology, a concession not offered by France in its Rafale co-production proposal. HAL has assessed that Su-57 production could begin within two to three years of government approval, though this timeline does not account for the operational readiness gap.





The Su-57 deal is being positioned as an interim measure to narrow the capability gap with China and provide superiority over Pakistan’s J-10C fighters. Yet, defence analysts caution that importing a handful of Su-57s now would not yield immediate operational benefits. Training, maintenance adaptation, and integration of Indian-origin systems would require significant time, meaning the aircraft would not be combat-ready before two years.





India’s defence procurement strategy is also complicated by diversification. While Russia remains India’s largest arms supplier, accounting for 40 per cent of imports, New Delhi has increased acquisitions from France and Israel to ensure supply chain resilience.





The Rafale deal, valued at ₹3.25 lakh crore, includes 90 aircraft to be produced in India under the Make in India initiative, contrasting with Russia’s Su-57 offer of full technology transfer.





Ultimately, the Su-57 remains an attractive but delayed option. Even if India signs a deal now, the aircraft will not be operational before two years, making it a long-term rather than immediate solution to the Air Force’s fifth-generation fighter requirements.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







