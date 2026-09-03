



Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) has achieved a record cargo handling milestone of 50 million metric tons in August 2026. This reflects strong performance across its domestic and international port network and marks a 19 per cent year‑on‑year growth.





India’s largest port operator reported cargo volumes rising from 41.9 million tons in August 2025 to 50 million tons in August 2026. The increase comes as India’s economy continues to expand even as global trade flows are reshaped by geopolitical tensions, shifting shipping routes and supply‑chain realignments.





The growth was broad‑based. Dry cargo volumes rose 25 per cent year‑on‑year in August, while container volumes increased 15 per cent. Shipments of commodities including coal, iron ore, limestone and other minerals contributed significantly to the increase.





International operations also added to the gains. The North Queensland Export Terminal (NQXT) in Queensland, Australia, contributed to volumes, while Colombo West International Terminal (CWIT) in Sri Lanka continued its ramp‑up. Existing assets such as Mundra in Gujarat, Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and the port of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania also recorded growth.





The August record caps a strong start to the financial year. APSEZ handled 43.1 million tons in April, 48.3 million tons in May, 46.8 million tons in June and 46.3 million tons in July before reaching 50 million tons in August.





Cumulative cargo handled during the first five months of FY27 reached 234.4 million tons, up 16 per cent from the same period a year earlier. Dry cargo increased 17 per cent, while container volumes rose 15 per cent.





Converted into Indian currency, the August cargo milestone of 50 million tons equates to approximately ₹3,75,000 crore in trade value, underscoring the scale of APSEZ’s operations. The cumulative 234.4 million tons handled in the first five months of FY27 represents nearly ₹17,58,000 crore worth of cargo movement.





This achievement highlights APSEZ’s growing role in strengthening India’s maritime infrastructure and its ability to integrate domestic and international operations. The company’s diversified portfolio across India, Australia, Sri Lanka and Africa positions it as a critical player in global shipping networks.





The record performance also reflects India’s rising competitiveness in global trade, with APSEZ’s ports increasingly serving as gateways for commodities and container traffic amid evolving global supply‑chain dynamics.





Agencies







