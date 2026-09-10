



Admiral Krishna Swaminathan’s visit to Sydney has marked a significant step in strengthening India–Australia naval cooperation, with detailed discussions on interoperability, evolving fleet capabilities, and future inductions.





The engagements highlight India’s growing maritime partnerships in the Indo-Pacific, extending also to New Zealand.





Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Chief of the Naval Staff, interacted with Rear Admiral Anita Williams, Commander of the Australian Fleet, at HMAS Kuttabul in Sydney. The meeting focused on enhancing interoperability between the Indian Navy and the Royal Australian Navy. Discussions covered the Australian Navy’s evolving fleet capabilities, future inductions, and avenues for operational interaction between the two navies.





The Indian Navy Spokesperson shared details of the engagement on X, noting that the CNS was also given a familiarisation tour of HMAS Kuttabul. The tour included an overview of fleet infrastructure and operational capabilities, underscoring the importance of practical exchanges in strengthening bilateral naval ties.





The Ministry of Defence had earlier emphasised that the visit is aimed at further strengthening cooperation with both the Royal Australian Navy and the Royal New Zealand Navy.





The Australia leg of the visit builds upon the momentum generated by the Third India–Australia Annual Summit in July 2026 and the Second India–Australia Defence Ministers’ Dialogue in June 2026. Both nations have been steadily deepening cooperation in defence and security, particularly in maritime security and regional collaboration.





The visit also extends to New Zealand, where Admiral Swaminathan will hold discussions with senior leadership of the Royal New Zealand Navy.





These engagements will focus on operational interaction, information sharing, training, and professional exchanges. The CNS will visit key operational and training establishments and interact with RNZN personnel, including officers undergoing professional military education.





The New Zealand leg of the visit gains significance in the backdrop of the recently concluded Maritime Cooperation Arrangement.





This framework provides expanded opportunities for practical maritime cooperation between India and New Zealand, reflecting the elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit in July 2026.





India’s growing defence and maritime engagement with Australia and New Zealand underscores its commitment to sustained cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. The Indian Navy’s efforts to deepen partnerships with the Royal Australian Navy and the Royal New Zealand Navy contribute to peace, security, and stability in the region.





The engagements highlight India’s strategic intent to strengthen interoperability, enhance operational exchanges, and build resilient maritime partnerships in the face of evolving regional challenges.





ANI







