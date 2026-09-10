



Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the International Space Summit in Paris virtually, hailing India’s space sector and the Indian Space Research Organisation.





He emphasised the importance of global cooperation and sustainability in space exploration, invoking the message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.





He noted that more than 430 satellites from 34 countries have travelled aboard Indian rockets, underlining the global trust in ISRO’s capabilities. He said space has inspired imagination for centuries, but today it directly impacts life on Earth, from climate and crops to oceans and communities.





The Prime Minister stressed that as orbits become crowded, technology more powerful, and actors more numerous, choices must be clear. He called for cooperation over confrontation, sustainability over short-term gain, and inclusion over exclusion.





He said India’s approach is rooted in the philosophy of one Earth, one family, one future, and this spirit must extend beyond Earth.





He reiterated India’s support for a safe, secure, peaceful, and sustainable space domain anchored in international law, dialogue, and multilateral cooperation. He emphasised that scientific data must serve the common good with openness and integrity.





Modi highlighted ISRO’s excellence and cost-effective missions, which have earned global admiration. He said ISRO’s technology serves farmers, fishermen, weather forecasting, disaster management, and navigation. He credited the dedication and hard work of generations of Indian scientists, engineers, and technicians for this global trust.





He lauded Chandrayaan-3, which made India the first nation to land near the lunar south pole, and Aditya-L1, which is unlocking the secrets of the Sun. He recalled that last year an Indian astronaut visited the International Space Station. He reaffirmed India’s aim to establish its own space station by 2035 and send an Indian to the Moon by 2040.





PM Modi also highlighted the surging private space sector in India. He said the energy of enterprise is joining the excellence of ISRO. He noted that France has been a trusted partner since the Indian space program began in Thumba in the 1960s. He invited France and the world to join India in its next space frontier.





He said the Space Summit in Paris must send a clear message: to explore together, innovate together, and protect space together for all humanity and future generations.





The summit, held on 9 and 10 September in Paris, is addressing challenges related to the safe and sustainable use of outer space. Several key India-related announcements were made during the summit.





France announced the strengthening of space cooperation with India. French launch-services provider RIDE! signed an agreement to launch two new satellites for TakeMeToSpace, India’s first designer of orbital data centres.





The contract continues years of collaboration, recently marked by the successful integration, launch, and return of a European atmospheric re-entry capsule aboard the Indian PSLV launcher.





Safran Space France signed contracts worth more than €5 million, equivalent to approximately ₹45 crores, with India’s Dhruva Space. These contracts will supply Safran Space technologies, communication systems, inertial navigation units, optical payloads, and ground stations for India’s future SBS-III space-surveillance constellation. This constellation envisages deploying 52 satellites between 2027 and 2030.





U-Space France and India’s AXISCADES signed a commercial cooperation agreement to explore the Indian microsatellite market and address growing local needs, both commercial and institutional.





These announcements reflect the strengthening Franco-Indian strategic partnership in the space sector, combining ISRO’s excellence with private enterprise and international collaboration.





ANI







