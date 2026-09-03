



Aero India 2027, Asia’s largest air show, will take place at Air Force Station Yelahanka, Bangalore from 8–12 February 2027, announced PIB.





Online registration and booking of exhibition space begin on 3 September 2026 via www.aeroindia.gov.in, with the event set to showcase India’s aerospace strength, defence innovation, and global partnerships.





The 16th edition of Aero India is being organised by the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence. It will bring together leading global aerospace and defence companies, policymakers, innovators, technology experts, industry stakeholders, and defence forces personnel on a common platform. The event has become a flagship international program highlighting India’s expanding capabilities in aerospace, defence manufacturing, emerging technologies, and innovation.





The five-day program will feature a comprehensive exhibition and a wide range of business and strategic engagements.





Opportunities will be created for industry-to-industry interactions, government-to-industry engagements, technology demonstrations, and collaborations. The event will also include spectacular aerial displays by the Indian Air Force and international flying teams, giving visitors a chance to witness advanced aviation capabilities in action.





A dedicated web-based portal has been developed for Aero India 2027 to facilitate seamless participation. Online registration and booking of exhibition space will be available through www.aeroindia.gov.in, with exhibitor registrations commencing on 3 September 2026. Booth allocations are expected to close by October 2026, ensuring timely preparation for participants.





The exhibition will span nine hangars and a large outdoor static display area. Hangars A and B will be reserved for Indian Air Force and DRDO showcases. Hangars C, D, and E will host global OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers, while Hangars F through I will highlight MSMEs and indigenous Start-Ups. This structure reflects India’s growing domestic defence-industrial base alongside established international players.





Aero India 2025, the previous edition, drew around 900 exhibitors, including 150 international participants, 26 defence ministers, and 118 CEOs from the global aerospace and defence industry. Over 250 business-to-business partnerships were announced, with a combined value exceeding ₹75,000 crore.





Aero India 2027 is expected to surpass these figures, building on India’s defence budget of ₹7.85 lakh crore, indigenous defence production worth ₹1.78 lakh crore, and record defence exports of ₹38,424 crore in FY 2025–26.





The event will provide a significant boost to India’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. It will facilitate greater participation of Indian defence industries, including MSMEs and Start-Ups, while creating avenues for partnerships, investments, exports, and technology collaborations. Aero India 2027 will also serve as a meeting ground for international cooperation, strengthening India’s role as a trusted partner in the global defence and aerospace supply chain.





By combining advanced technology showcases, strategic dialogues, and aerial demonstrations, Aero India 2027 is poised to reinforce India’s emergence as a premier aerospace destination globally. The event will highlight India’s readiness to integrate into global supply chains while promoting indigenous innovation and industrial growth.





PIB







