



The Indian and Chinese armies have reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh just days after the Special Representative talks in Beijing.





The meeting was held at the Wacha-Damai border meeting point in the Kibithoo region of Arunachal Pradesh. The focus was on maintaining peace and tranquillity along the frontier, according to people familiar with the matter.





The Indian delegation was led by Lieutenant General Girish Kalia, commander of the Dimapur-based 3 Corps. There has been no official statement yet on the outcome of the talks. The meeting coincided with reports of aggressive military posturing by Chinese troops in the Upper Subansiri region of Arunachal Pradesh, raising concerns about stability along the border.





The Special Representative talks on 25 August were led by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. India conveyed the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity along the frontier as a prerequisite for overall bilateral ties. The discussions also focused on delimitation of the frontier and sustaining work on trans-boundary cooperation.





Ajit Doval emphasised that normalcy in bilateral relations has been a direct result of both sides maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas. The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted that India underscored the importance of peace along the border for continued development and progress in the relationship.





Both Doval and Wang are designated Special Representatives for the boundary talks mechanism, which was established in 2003 to comprehensively address the dispute over the 3,488 km-long India-China border. The mechanism has been a key platform for dialogue on the festering boundary question.





In recent months, India and China have taken several measures to rebuild their relationship after it came under severe strain following the deadly Galwan Valley clashes in 2020. These steps have included military-level engagements, diplomatic consultations, and confidence-building measures aimed at preventing further escalation.





The latest corps commander-level meeting in Arunachal Pradesh reflects the effort to extend dialogue mechanisms beyond Ladakh and to address tensions in the eastern sector. It also underscores the continuing importance of military-to-military communication in managing differences and maintaining stability along the frontier.





PTI







