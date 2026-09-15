



Line up the world’s major air forces and count the seats. The United States Air Force flies the F-22, the F-16 and the F-35 with one pilot. The F-35 has no two-seat variant in any version, for any customer. France flies mostly single-seat Rafales. China’s J-20 is single-seat, Connor Kerr of MiGFlug delivered a strikingly unusual and amazing piece of technical reporting





For fifty years the global direction has been to put one person in the cockpit and let computers absorb the difference.





The Indian Air Force went the other way. Slightly more than half of its combat aircraft carry two crew. The reason turns out to be one aircraft, and the explanation usually given for it is wrong.





The Sukhoi Su-30MKI is the type in question. Roughly 260 are in service across 13 squadrons, with a sanctioned strength of 272. Every single one is a two-seater. No single-seat Su-30MKI was ever built or ordered.





The Su-30MKI alone accounts for about 46 per cent of the combat fleet and 83 per cent of all twin-seat combat aircraft. If you remove it from the calculation, the twin-seat share drops to about 18 per cent, which is entirely ordinary.





India does not have a twin-seat doctrine. India has a very large fleet of one particular twin-seat aeroplane. The back-seater is a Weapon Systems Officer, a role formalised in October 2022 when the IAF created its Weapon Systems Branch, the first new operational branch since Independence. Since 2002 navigators trained for WSO duties have filled the role.





The usual version of the story is that India studied the problem, decided two crew were better, and specified an all-twin-seat fleet. There is no evidence for that. What actually happened is that the aircraft India bought in November 1996 was a development of the Su-27UB, which was already a two-seater.





The Su-30 lineage began in 1986 with prototypes converted from Su-27UB airframes, built for a Soviet requirement to intercept bombers and cruise missiles at great distances. In group missions only the Su-30 would run its radar, assigning targets to others by datalink.





It was conceived as a two-man mini-AWACS. India inherited that layout rather than choosing it. A single-seat Su-30 did exist, the Su-30KI, developed for Indonesia and offered more widely, but India did not take it. Why, publicly, nobody has explained.





The two cockpits are identical, fitted with K-36DM zero-zero seats, with the rear seat raised. Indian aircraft carry a Sextant package of six 127mm displays plus one larger 152mm screen. The systems managed are real and Indian: the Astra beyond-visual-range missile, the DRDO Tarang radar warning receiver, and a dual-colour infrared missile approach warning system developed with Israel’s Elisra.





The N011M Bars radar is now being replaced under the Super Sukhoi program by the indigenous gallium nitride Virupaksha AESA, first powered on in February 2026. A retired officer explained that fourth generation combat aircraft needed a Weapon System Operator onboard as it was difficult for a single pilot to fly and manage weapons and systems.





The economics were stated plainly. In October 2022 the IAF created the Weapon Systems Branch covering surface-to-surface missiles, surface-to-air missiles, remotely piloted aircraft and WSOs in twin-crew aircraft. The Su-30MKI was named explicitly as the platform.





The first cohort commissioned at Dundigal in December 2024. The Chief of the Air Staff explained that creation of the branch would result in savings of over ₹3,400 crore due to reduced expenditure on flying training. The IAF was not saying two crew make a better fighter. It was saying that if you are going to put two people in the aeroplane, it is cheaper for the second one to be a WSO than a second fully qualified pilot.





The best argument for the configuration is a weapon. BrahMos-A is an air-launched supersonic cruise missile weighing two and a half tons, the heaviest store an Indian Su-30 has ever carried. Russia quoted around $200 million, roughly ₹1,300 crore, to do the integration. BrahMos chief A Sivathanu Pillai told HAL his budget was just ₹80 crore.





HAL absorbed the design and development costs and did it anyway. Designers at Nashik built a watertight numerical master geometry of the aircraft, solved safe separation with wind tunnel work and computational fluid dynamics, and kept structural changes within the centre-of-gravity envelope. On 22 November 2017 a Su-30MKI launched a BrahMos-A against a sea target 260 km away.





The Ministry of Defence named the crew: two officers, Wing Commander Prashant Nair (shortlisted astronaut for the Indian Human Spaceflight Program) and Wing Commander KP Kiran Kumar. Maritime strike is the mission that most obviously rewards a second crew member. No. 222 Squadron, the Tigersharks, was re-raised at Thanjavur in January 2020 for exactly this. Two Su-30MKIs flew an eight-hour sortie over the Arabian Sea in June 2023, refuelled by Il-78 tankers.





Two myths are worth killing. The Su-30MKI did not beat F-15s at Cope India in 2004. It was not there. The Indian line-up was Su-30K, Mirage-2000, MiG-29, MiG-27 and MiG-21 Bison. The MKIs stayed home because their Bars radar frequencies were classified.





The Su-30MKI is not India’s nuclear delivery aircraft. The 2026 Nuclear Notebook assesses India’s airborne nuclear leg as Mirage-2000H and Jaguar IS squadrons, and does not mention the Su-30MKI. None of India’s cruise missiles have been confirmed to have nuclear missions.





The second seat has not been free. The Comptroller and Auditor General found licence-production costs rising from ₹22,122 crore to ₹39,606 crore, an increase of 79 per cent. A separate report recorded fleet serviceability between 55.5 and 59.7 per cent against a prescribed norm of 75, with aircraft-on-ground between 10.9 and 15.3 per cent.





India’s next-generation fighter, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft, is specified single-seat. The TEJAS MK-1A and MK-2 are single-seat. The Rafale fleet is 28 single-seaters to eight twins. The Weapon Systems Branch may turn out to be an institution built around one generation of one aeroplane.





When the Su-30MKI eventually goes, India’s twin-seat majority goes with it, and the IAF will look much like everybody else.





India did not decide that two heads are better than one. India bought a very good two-seat aeroplane in very large numbers, discovered that the second seat was genuinely useful for maritime strike and long-range work, and then built a career path to fill it economically. Everything else is reverse-engineered explanation.





Agencies







