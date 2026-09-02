



Air Vice Marshal Shakti Sharma has created history by becoming the first non-medical woman officer in the Indian Defence Services to attain the rank of Air Vice Marshal or its equivalent.





This remarkable achievement was formally announced by the Indian Air Force, which confirmed that she assumed charge as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Education) at Air Headquarters on 1 September 2026. The announcement was described as a landmark moment, symbolising a new chapter in the journey of women officers in the armed forces.





The Indian Air Force highlighted the significance of this milestone in a post on X, noting that it represents a proud achievement for the service and a breakthrough for women officers who have steadily expanded their roles across operational, command, and leadership domains.





The Ministry of Defence added that with over three decades of distinguished service, Shakti Sharma continues to inspire generations to “Touch the Sky with Glory,” echoing the IAF’s motto.





Her career has been marked by several pioneering initiatives. She played a central role in establishing IAF Chairs of Excellence at IIT-Kanpur and Pune University, designed to foster collaboration between academia and the armed forces in strategic and defence-related areas.





These efforts were aimed at building stronger bridges between military institutions and academic research, ensuring that the armed forces benefit from cutting-edge knowledge and innovation.





This is not her first trailblazing achievement. Shakti Sharma earlier became the first woman officer from the Tri-Services to command a Sainik School, serving as the principal of Sainik School, Kapurthala.





That milestone underscored her leadership capabilities and her commitment to nurturing future generations of cadets. Her career trajectory reflects the expanding responsibilities of women officers in the Indian military, who are increasingly entrusted with senior leadership and command assignments.





Her elevation to the rank of Air Vice Marshal is particularly significant because it marks the first time a non-medical woman officer has reached this level in the Defence Services. Historically, women officers who joined in the 1990s faced limitations in rising to senior ranks. Sharma’s appointment signals the beginning of a new phase, where merit and excellence are opening doors to higher leadership positions for women across the services.





As Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Education), she will oversee critical responsibilities related to education within the Indian Air Force. This role is vital in shaping the intellectual and professional development of officers and airmen, ensuring that the force remains prepared for the challenges of modern warfare. Her leadership in this domain will further strengthen the IAF’s institutional framework and contribute to its long-term vision of excellence.





Her achievement resonates beyond the Air Force, symbolising the evolving ethos of the Indian Defence Services. It demonstrates that women officers are not only breaking barriers but also redefining standards of leadership and professionalism. By attaining the rank of Air Vice Marshal, Shakti Sharma has set a precedent that will inspire countless women officers to aspire to the highest levels of service.





Agencies







