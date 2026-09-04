



Belgian firm OIP Sensor Systems has deepened its collaboration with India Optel Limited to deliver advanced electro-optical systems for the ARJUN MK-2 main battle tank, strengthening India’s indigenous defence capability while integrating Belgian expertise in fire-control and sighting technologies.





This partnership builds on earlier deliveries of over 130 sights for the ARJUN MK-1 and now extends to next-generation systems capable of supporting laser-guided missile launches.





The cooperation between OIP Sensor Systems and India Optel reflects a broader framework of defence-industrial agreements signed between India and Belgium during Prime Minister Bart De Wever’s visit to New Delhi.





These agreements span mine warfare, ammunition production, rockets, turrets for light tanks, and electro-optics, highlighting Belgium’s specialised defence technologies being paired with India’s manufacturing base and strategic push for self-reliance.





OIP Sensor Systems has already established credibility by supplying sights for the ARJUN MK-1 tanks.





The new collaboration focuses on the ARJUN MK-2, where the electro-optical fire-control system is designed to enhance precision targeting, day-and-night engagement, and integration with laser-guided missile systems.





This marks a significant leap in capability, ensuring the ARJUN MK-2 can compete with modern main battle tanks globally.





India Optel Limited, a state-owned enterprise under the Ministry of Defence, is playing a central role in indigenising these technologies. By partnering with OIP, India Optel is ensuring that advanced electro-optical systems are not only manufactured in India but also adapted to the specific operational requirements of the Indian Army.





This aligns with India’s broader defence indigenisation program, which seeks to reduce dependence on imports and build sovereign capability across critical domains.





The ARJUN MK-2 program itself represents a major upgrade over earlier variants. With improved mobility, enhanced armour protection, and advanced fire-control systems, the tank is being tailored for deployment in diverse terrains, including high-intensity conflict zones.





The integration of Belgian electro-optical technology ensures that the tank’s targeting and engagement systems remain state-of-the-art, capable of supporting precision-guided munitions and reducing crew workload through automation.





Belgium’s defence industry has been expanding its footprint in India through multiple partnerships. Alongside OIP’s work with India Optel, Belgian firm John Cockerill Defence is supplying turrets for the Zorawar light tank, while Exail is providing autonomous systems for mine countermeasure vessels.





Thales Belgium and Kalyani Strategic Systems are collaborating on 70mm rockets, and Belgian ammunition specialist Lachaussée is setting up production facilities in India with a capacity of 100 million rounds annually valued at about ₹450 crores. These initiatives collectively underscore Belgium’s role as a key partner in India’s defence modernisation.





For the Indian Army, the integration of OIP’s electro-optical systems into the ARJUN MK-2 is expected to significantly improve battlefield performance. Enhanced sighting, fire-control accuracy, and missile-launch capability will provide a decisive edge in armoured warfare.





The collaboration also ensures that India builds long-term expertise in electro-optics, a domain critical for future combat systems including armoured vehicles, drones, and naval platforms.





This partnership is not just about technology transfer but about co-development and co-production, ensuring sustainability and scalability.





By embedding Belgian expertise into India’s defence ecosystem, the collaboration strengthens India’s strategic independence while opening pathways for export opportunities in the future.





Agencies







