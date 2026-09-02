



Armanetics, a Ranchi-based Start-Up, has successfully demonstrated its ARMANET swarm drone system to the Indian Army, marking a significant step in India’s indigenous unmanned aerial warfare capabilities.





The system showcased autonomous coordination, resilience under disruption, and tactical applications that could redefine battlefield operations.





Armanetics, a technology company from Ranchi, presented its ARMANET swarm drone system to officials of the Indian Army. The demonstration highlighted how multiple drones can operate together as a coordinated fleet, communicating automatically without requiring constant human control.





This capability allows the swarm to share tasks, redistribute workloads, and continue missions even when individual drones face connectivity issues or battery depletion.





The ARMANET platform enables operators to define formations, coordinate flight paths, and execute synchronised missions from a single interface. Each drone functions as an edge sensor node, continuously sharing real-time target data and spatial coordinates. This decentralised architecture ensures resilience, as the swarm can adapt dynamically to battlefield conditions without collapsing under electronic warfare or communication jamming.





The demonstration emphasised the tactical advantages of swarm drones. By working as a team, they can conduct reconnaissance, surveillance, and strike missions while keeping soldiers safe from direct exposure to hostile environments.





Their ability to saturate airspace makes them difficult for enemy defences to counter, as massed drones can overwhelm expensive interceptors and layered defence systems. This mirrors lessons learned globally, where drone swarms have exposed vulnerabilities in advanced military networks.





Officials noted that the ARMANET system supports diverse mission profiles. It can simulate aerial threats for air defence training, conduct decoy and deception operations to challenge detection systems, and coordinate payload delivery across designated areas. The flexibility of the system allows rapid reconfiguration, enabling drones to switch roles mid-mission, such as shifting from reconnaissance to strike operations.





The demonstration aligns with the Indian Army’s broader push towards indigenous autonomy frameworks in swarm warfare. Recent initiatives have focused on eliminating foreign components, ensuring sovereign control over swarm algorithms, and validating decentralised autonomy in contested environments. Armanetics’ success strengthens India’s ecosystem of private firms contributing to national defence modernisation.





The company emphasised the indigenous nature of its technology, with a majority of components sourced domestically. Integration with India’s NAVIC satellite navigation system ensures precise positioning, while locally developed autopilot stacks and sensors enhance operational reliability.





This supports India’s strategic goal of technological self-reliance in critical defence programs.





Industry observers noted that Armanetics now joins a select group of firms globally capable of demonstrating operational swarm intelligence. Comparable systems have been showcased by Turkey's STM and Chinese defence firms, but India’s emphasis on electronic warfare resilience and indigenous sourcing adds unique strategic depth.





The demonstration also reflects India’s response to recent conflicts where adversaries deployed massed drones to devastating effect.





The Indian Army is expected to continue evaluating the ARMANET system for operational deployment. Future trials may expand swarm size, integrate loitering munitions, and enhance artificial intelligence for autonomous target classification.





Such capabilities will be critical in modern battlefields, where adaptability, resilience, and saturation tactics define success.





Agencies







