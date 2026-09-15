Army Chief Gen Dhiraj Seth’s visit to Russia marks a pivotal moment in India-Russia defence ties, with discussions centred on spare parts, air defence systems, BMP-3 infantry vehicles, and future battle tanks, The Print reported





The trip is the first by an Indian Army chief in six years and comes amid Moscow’s push for deeper collaboration in joint production and technology transfer.





Gen Dhiraj Seth will meet Russian Army Chief Colonel General Andrei Mordvichev and other senior military officials. His agenda includes upgradation of Russian-origin weapons systems, securing spare parts and supplies, and evaluating new platforms being offered by Moscow.





This visit is strategically significant as nearly the entire Armoured Corps and Mechanised Infantry of the Indian Army are built around Russian-origin systems.





The availability of spare parts for Russian-origin equipment remains a pressing issue. From assault rifles and armoured personnel carriers to tanks, rocket launchers, and air defence systems, Russian-origin platforms are deeply embedded in the Indian Army. Ensuring sustained supply chains is critical for operational readiness.





Russia has offered several new systems to India. Among them is the Pantsir-S1M, an upgraded short-range mobile air defence system. The Indian Army is already pursuing the Carrier Air Defence Tracked (CADET) program, with at least 50 percent indigenous content, to protect mechanised columns across varied terrains up to 5,000 metres altitude.





The Pantsir system, combining surface-to-air missiles with twin 30-mm cannons, is designed to defend critical assets against aircraft, drones, cruise missiles, and precision-guided weapons.





India had previously considered the Pantsir in 2013 but opted for South Korea’s Hybrid Biho, though the deal collapsed over indigenous content requirements.





Another major Russian proposal is the BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle. India has thousands of BMP-2s built under licence, forming the backbone of its Mechanised Infantry. While the Army is pursuing an indigenous program to modernise the BMP-2 fleet, Russia’s BMP-3 offer coincides with India’s Future Infantry Combat Vehicle (FICV) project, raising questions about whether India will opt for indigenous modernisation or consider Russian alternatives.





Russia is also pushing proposals for a new-generation main battle tank. India’s Future Ready Combat Vehicle (FRCV) program aims to replace ageing T-72 and T-90 fleets. Moscow could offer its advanced T-14 Armata or propose joint development tailored to India’s requirements. This aligns with Russia’s broader pitch to move beyond a buyer-seller model towards joint production and technology transfer, as seen in the BrahMos missile program.





India continues to sustain Russian-origin systems. In March, it signed a ₹445 crore contract for upgrades to Tunguska air defence missile systems. This reflects India’s pragmatic approach of balancing indigenous development with Russian support to maintain operational capability.





The visit also comes against the backdrop of President Vladimir Putin’s confirmed participation in the BRICS Summit in New Delhi from 12–13 September 2026.





Russia has been actively pushing defence proposals, including additional S-400 systems, Su-57 joint production, and submarine technologies. Moscow is keen to expand partnerships with Indian private defence companies, moving beyond traditional state-run collaborations.





This visit by Gen Seth is expected to reinforce India-Russia defence cooperation, particularly in land-force modernisation, while also testing the balance between indigenous programs and Russian offers.





Agencies







