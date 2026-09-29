



The Indian Army conducted a highway landing exercise on National Highway 911 near Dantour in Rajasthan, close to the India-Pakistan International Border.





During the exercise, Rudra, Dhruv and Chetak helicopters of the Army Aviation Corps carried out controlled landing and take-off operations from a designated section of the highway.





The drill demonstrated the Army’s ability to operate from alternative landing sites when conventional airfields, airbases or established helipads are unavailable, damaged or inaccessible.





Pilots practised approaching and departing from a road surface, while ground teams managed movements and maintained coordination with the aircrew at the temporary landing area.





The exercise focused on operational flexibility, rapid deployment, air-ground coordination and mission readiness in Rajasthan’s challenging desert terrain, where long distances, harsh weather conditions and limited aviation infrastructure can complicate military operations.





The Dhruv is a twin-engine Advanced Light Helicopter designed and developed in India by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. The Rudra is its armed variant, intended for missions including reconnaissance, escort and fire support. The Chetak, also manufactured by HAL in India, is based on the French Alouette-III design.





For the duration of the drill, a section of NH-911, normally used by civilian and commercial traffic, was converted into a controlled tactical aviation zone. The exercise underscored the importance of using existing road infrastructure to sustain helicopter operations during emergencies or high-tempo combat situations.





A national highway was temporarily transformed into a military landing area, showcasing the Army’s preparedness, adaptability and ability to respond rapidly when conventional aviation facilities may not be available.





Agencies







