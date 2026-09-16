



India is considering ordering 3 additional Scorpène submarines to preserve its industrial capabilities until the P-75(I) program begins, ensuring continuity for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited and Naval Group while bridging the gap between the completed Kalvari-class series and the upcoming air-independent propulsion class, reported France based defence portal Meta-Defence.





The decision is closely tied to India’s broader defence acquisitions, including the Rafale Marine order, and must be taken swiftly to avoid losing critical expertise and industrial momentum.





The construction of six Scorpène-class submarines under Project-75, with Naval Group as technology partner, enabled Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in Mumbai to acquire advanced skills in pressure-hull welding, equipment integration and complex submarine testing.





INS Kalvari entered service in 2017, and the commissioning of INS Vaghsheer in January 2025 marked the completion of the series. Since then, these specialised capabilities have not been employed, leaving teams, equipment and subcontractors idle.





Without new orders, investments in sonar, onboard electronics and air-independent propulsion risk becoming unsustainable, while personnel departures could force costly rebuilding of expertise.





The proposal for three additional submarines would extend the activity of Project-75 until P-75(I) begins, retaining tooling and supplier bases already qualified. Repetition of operations would allow Indian shipyards to benefit from lessons learned from the six Kalvari-class vessels, offering more predictable construction than launching an entirely new model immediately. This transitional series would prevent a gap in production and sustain India’s submarine ecosystem.





Naval Group has meanwhile evolved its offer towards the Scorpène Evolved, featuring lithium-ion batteries instead of lead-acid, giving endurance of around 80 days with 78 submerged.





A hull extension to accommodate a vertical launch system for the BrahMos-NG supersonic cruise missile is also proposed, providing a vertical strike capability absent from the Kalvari class. If adopted, this would significantly enhance India’s undersea strike power.





Project-75(I) itself calls for six new-generation submarines with air-independent propulsion, to be built in India under the strategic partnership model. Construction is expected to span 15 to 20 years, ensuring sustained activity once underway but leaving workshops idle in the interim.





The three Scorpène Evolved submarines would thus play a distinct transitional role, linking Project-75 experience with the industrial requirements of P-75(I).





A late order, however, would require idle facilities to be reactivated, overlapping with P-75(I) rather than bridging the gap. This would dilute the intended industrial benefit, as capabilities meant to be preserved would already have dispersed.





The Indian Navy also faces the challenge of replacing ageing submarines while maintaining operational commitments in the Indian Ocean. New vessels do not automatically increase fleet strength if older units are withdrawn simultaneously.





The three Scorpène Evolved submarines would provide additional hulls and sustain domestic construction, but only if contracting is swift enough to avoid competing with P-75(I) resources.





Negotiations over India’s Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft program, covering 114 combat aircraft with Rafale as a contender, are nearing conclusion by year-end. Formalisation of the three Scorpène Evolved submarines could occur concurrently, following the Rafale Marine order already placed.





Without an announcement in this window, prospects for the submarine tranche will diminish as the P-75(I) deadline approaches, depriving the order of its primary role of continuity between two generations of Indian submarines.





Agencies







