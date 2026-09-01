



India’s ASTRA missile has matured into a credible indigenous beyond‑visual‑range (BVR) air‑to‑air weapon, but Europe’s Meteor remains the benchmark due to its ramjet propulsion and proven operational pedigree, MoneyControl reported





ASTRA offers longer quoted ranges and lower cost, while Meteor excels in sustained energy and combat maturity.





India’s ASTRA MK-1 was developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) as the country’s first indigenous BVR missile program. It was designed to meet the Indian Air Force’s requirements and reduce dependence on imported systems.





In 2022, the Ministry of Defence signed a ₹2,971‑crore contract with Bharat Dynamics Limited for ASTRA MK-1 missiles and associated equipment for the IAF and Indian Navy. The missile has already been integrated with the Su‑30MKI and successfully tested from the TEJAS fighter, with a direct hit confirmed in March 2025.





Meteor, developed by MBDA in collaboration with six European nations — the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, Spain and Sweden — is a ramjet‑powered missile designed to maintain energy throughout its flight.





This gives it a large “no‑escape zone” where targets cannot evade interception. Meteor is operational with aircraft such as the Rafale, Eurofighter Typhoon and Gripen, and is widely regarded as one of the most advanced BVR missiles in service.





ASTRA MK-1 has a maximum speed of Mach 4.5 and a strike range between 80 and 110 km, though later variants extend this significantly. The ASTRA MK-2, currently in development, is expected to reach 220–240 km with a dual‑pulse solid rocket motor, while the ASTRA MK-2I is planned with a ramjet engine for ranges beyond 300 km.





Meteor’s official range figures are not published, but estimates place it around 200 km. Its ramjet propulsion allows it to sustain velocity deep into the engagement, making it highly lethal against manoeuvring targets.





Cost is another differentiator. ASTRA is priced at around $1 million per unit, while Meteor is estimated at $2 million. This makes ASTRA significantly cheaper, an important factor for large‑scale induction by the IAF.





Meteor, however, benefits from years of operational deployment and integration across multiple Western fighter fleets, giving it a proven combat pedigree that ASTRA is still building.





The two missiles also differ in guidance. ASTRA employs mid‑course inertial navigation with terminal active radar homing, while Meteor uses inertial guidance with mid‑course updates via data-link and terminal active radar homing. Meteor’s data-link allows continuous updates from the launch aircraft, enhancing accuracy against evasive targets.





In terms of weight and dimensions, ASTRA is lighter at 154 kg compared to Meteor’s 190 kg, and slightly longer at 3.84 m versus 3.65 m. ASTRA carries a 15 kg high‑explosive pre‑fragmented warhead, while Meteor uses a blast‑fragmentation warhead optimised for high lethality.





Ultimately, ASTRA represents India’s push for defence self‑reliance, offering impressive specifications at lower cost. Meteor remains the gold standard due to its ramjet propulsion and operational maturity.





As ASTRA MK-2 and MK‑3 enter service, India will narrow the gap with Western and Chinese systems, positioning itself among the few nations capable of fielding advanced long‑range BVR missiles.





Agencies







