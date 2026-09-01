Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the importance of diplomatic engagement in West Asia during his meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Bishkek.





The talks took place on the sidelines of the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit, where Modi reiterated India’s firm position that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only sustainable path to peace and stability in the region. The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted that this stance was conveyed in the context of ongoing tensions across West Asia.





Prime Minister Pashinyan briefed Modi on the progress of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Agreement and shared insights into broader Eurasian security developments.





This meeting was particularly significant as it marked the first face-to-face engagement between the two leaders since Pashinyan’s re-appointment following Armenia’s parliamentary elections in June. Modi personally congratulated him on his electoral victory and assumption of office.





The discussions extended beyond regional geopolitics to strengthening the India-Armenia strategic partnership. Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the expansion of cooperation in defence, space, IT, trade, pharmaceuticals, mining, and education.





They reaffirmed their commitment to deepen these ties, emphasising the warmth and friendship that characterise relations between New Delhi and Yerevan.





PM Modi later reflected on the meeting in a post on X, noting that cooperation between the two nations is set to grow across multiple sectors, including defence, IT, space, education, and pharmaceuticals. He also stressed the importance of expanding trade and investment linkages in the near future.





During his visit, Modi also engaged with members of the Kyrgyz community, including diaspora representatives, environmental advocates, Yoga practitioners, academics, ITEC alumni, and researchers.





He expressed delight at the continuous engagement with India and highlighted the achievements of a Yoga practitioner who had won a medal at the World Yogasana Championship in Ahmedabad. This interaction underscored India’s cultural and people-to-people connections with Kyrgyzstan.





Earlier in Bishkek, Modi held talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, marking their first meeting in two years. India reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening its long-standing friendship with Iran across diverse sectors, with a particular focus on expanding and diversifying the trade basket.





PM Modi emphasised India’s support for all efforts aimed at ensuring lasting peace in the region. The meeting was attended by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and other senior delegates from Tehran, reflecting the importance of bilateral engagement at a time of regional uncertainty.





Modi’s official visit to Kyrgyzstan also included participation in the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games, alongside his attendance at the SCO Summit.





His engagements in Bishkek highlighted India’s active role in regional diplomacy, its emphasis on dialogue-driven solutions, and its commitment to strengthening partnerships across Eurasia.





ANI







