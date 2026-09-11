Australia and India forge strategic space alliance at Bangalore Expo





Australia has formally stepped up its support for India’s Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission, while also expanding commercial cooperation at the Bangalore Space Expo 2026.





The partnership now spans telemetry, recovery, manufacturing, and private-sector collaboration, with multiple agreements signed to integrate Australian firms into India’s growing space ecosystem.





Australia’s role in Gaganyaan is pivotal. It is providing critical telemetry tracking services through ground stations on the Cocos Keeling Islands, ensuring Indian spacecraft remain under constant surveillance during orbit. This support extends to rescue and recovery operations in the Indian Ocean, adding a vital safety net for splashdowns.





The collaboration is being formalised under the Partnership for Cyber, Critical Technologies, and Supply Chains (PACT) framework. This agreement creates an integrated environment for technology companies in both nations. At the expo, a 12-member Australian delegation engaged with Indian firms, covering areas such as satellite design, robotics, Earth observation, and remote operations.





Australia’s LatConnect 60 signed an agreement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) to use Indian ground-station infrastructure for its SWIRSAT mission. Similarly, Space Angel Group partnered with Andura Expeditions and Inbound Aerospace for spacecraft recovery, testing, and reusable capsule operations. Another collaboration with Red Balloon Aerospace focuses on future missions, including recovery of spacecraft and resources from celestial bodies.





The University of Western Australia and the Space Industry Association of India announced cooperation in education, research, and knowledge exchange, strengthening academic and industrial ties.





India’s private space sector is expanding rapidly. The country now hosts over 440 registered space Start-Ups, with the space economy valued at ₹75,000 crores. This growth is attracting Australian companies seeking manufacturing scale and supply chain diversification away from the US, Europe, and Japan.





Australian officials, including High Commissioner Philip Green and Acting Consul General Steven Connolly, emphasised that this partnership is not about competition but about complementing capabilities. Connolly highlighted Australia’s pride in supporting Gaganyaan, while Green noted that the PACT agreement makes space a core arena for bilateral technology collaboration and regional security.





The Bangalore Space Expo 2026 witnessed the signing of five major industry agreements, covering satellite infrastructure, spacecraft recovery, spaceport activities, and advanced manufacturing. These deals mark a transition from diplomatic cooperation to deep technical and operational integration.





Investment discussions at the expo highlighted deals worth ₹400 crores, alongside new initiatives valued at ₹100 crores, underscoring the commercial momentum of the partnership.





India’s government is actively encouraging private participation in the space sector, offering incentives and regulatory reforms to attract Start-Ups and foreign investment. Australia’s engagement aligns with this vision, creating opportunities for joint ventures and integration into global supply chains.





The Australia-India space partnership is now positioned as a strategic alliance, combining India’s manufacturing scale and mission ambition with Australia’s tracking infrastructure and niche technological expertise.





Together, the two nations are forging a path towards shared leadership in human spaceflight and commercial space innovation.





Agencies







