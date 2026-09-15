



Bangladesh’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Humaiun Kobir, has underlined a constructive trajectory for bilateral relations with India, emphasising that Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s visit to New Delhi will take place once both sides agree on a mutually acceptable timeframe.





He noted that the process is ongoing and that the relationship is being reset through dialogue and positive engagement.





Kobir described the bilateral dynamic as a work in progress, stressing that both nations are approaching the matter with optimism. He reiterated that the visit will happen when conditions are conducive and discussions yield a suitable schedule. His remarks reflect Dhaka’s intent to recalibrate ties with India in a pragmatic and forward-looking manner.





The minister highlighted Bangladesh’s current role as the rotating chair of BIMSTEC, confirming that Dhaka intends to host a BIMSTEC Summit in 2027. This underscores Bangladesh’s broader regional ambitions and its desire to strengthen multilateral cooperation while simultaneously advancing bilateral relations with India.





On Sunday, Bangladesh formally announced its intention to establish a fresh framework of diplomatic engagement with India. Kobir explained that this new relationship should be pursued through bilateral discussions rather than multilateral forums, signalling Dhaka’s preference for direct dialogue over broader platforms.





He cautioned against an excessive fixation on India, remarking that Bangladesh must maintain an objective and balanced foreign policy. In a pointed comment, he said, “Breakfast in India, lunch in India, dinner in India -- then when will you eat your own food?” His statement reflects Dhaka’s determination to assert its independent foreign policy identity while still valuing strong ties with New Delhi.





Kobir’s comments followed recent developments surrounding international summits. Prime Minister Tarique Rahman did not attend the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, as his invitation was extended in his capacity as BIMSTEC Chair rather than through a bilateral mechanism. This distinction highlights the importance Dhaka places on separating multilateral roles from bilateral engagements.





India, for its part, has consistently prioritised regional stability, economic collaboration, and enduring people-to-people connections across South Asia. Despite political transitions in Bangladesh since August 2024, New Delhi has maintained its commitment to constructive diplomacy and long-term partnership with Dhaka.





The ongoing discourse reflects a delicate balancing act in South Asian diplomacy, with Bangladesh seeking to reset its ties with India while simultaneously asserting its independent foreign policy outlook.





The emphasis on bilateral dialogue, coupled with Dhaka’s leadership role in BIMSTEC, suggests that the coming years will be pivotal in shaping the trajectory of India-Bangladesh relations.





ANI







