



Bangladesh President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has urged India to resolve pending bilateral issues and ensure fair sharing of common river waters, particularly the Ganges and Teesta, as the 1996 Ganga Water Treaty nears expiry in December 2026.





His remarks highlight Dhaka’s growing emphasis on water security, trade, and equitable cooperation with New Delhi.





Bangladesh President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made these observations during a courtesy call by Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi at Bangabhaban.





He stressed that resolving outstanding matters through dialogue would strengthen trust and confidence between the peoples of both nations. He underlined that the management of common rivers directly affects lives and livelihoods, urging India to take effective steps toward fair distribution of waters from the Ganges and Teesta.





The Indian envoy assured the President that his government was taking positive measures in this regard. He reaffirmed India’s commitment to expanding cooperation across multiple fields, including people-to-people ties, and emphasised that India attaches high priority to its relations with Bangladesh.





He noted that India is keen to strengthen and fortify bilateral relations based on mutual respect, trust, and cooperation.





The President highlighted that Bangladesh accords special importance to its relationship with India as its closest neighbour and a key trade and development partner. He expressed Dhaka’s interest in building a respectful, forward-looking, and mutually beneficial partnership with India, while upholding sovereign equality, national interests, dignity, and public welfare.





During the meeting, the Indian High Commissioner extended congratulations and best wishes to Alamgir on assuming office as President. The President thanked him and requested that his gratitude and best wishes be conveyed to the President of India.





He also emphasised the immense potential for expanding cooperation in trade, water resource management, technology, connectivity, culture, and people-to-people contacts. He added that both nations could harness their capacities to achieve shared peace, development, and prosperity.





The Indian envoy expressed hope that the two countries would continue working together and sought the President’s cooperation in discharging his duties.





The President wished him a successful tenure and expressed optimism that his term would contribute to making bilateral relations more fruitful and oriented toward public welfare. Senior officials from the President’s Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Indian High Commission were present during the call.





The timing of Alamgir’s remarks is significant. The 1996 Ganga Water Treaty, which governs dry-season flows at Farakka, is set to expire in December 2026. Bangladesh has already pushed for a climate-resilient renewal of the treaty, seeking a legally backed guarantee mechanism to ensure predictable water flows during lean months.





Experts note that the absence of such a clause has left Bangladesh vulnerable to salinity intrusion, reduced agricultural output, and ecological imbalance in its southwest. Dhaka is pressing for reinstating safeguards similar to those in the 1977 Ganges Agreement.





The Teesta issue remains unresolved, with past attempts blocked by political opposition in West Bengal. For Bangladesh, securing a fair share of Teesta waters is critical for agriculture in its northern districts, where water scarcity has become acute.





The revival of river trade routes under the 1972 Protocol on Inland Waterways Transit and Trade also adds urgency, as both nations seek to modernise infrastructure and reduce logistics costs. Bilateral trade reached $13.5 billion last fiscal year, equivalent to approximately ₹1.12 lakh crore, underscoring the economic stakes tied to water-sharing and connectivity.





Alamgir’s call reflects Dhaka’s strategic priority to link water security with broader cooperation in trade, technology, and connectivity. With the treaty deadline approaching and unresolved disputes persisting, his intervention signals Bangladesh’s determination to secure equitable outcomes while maintaining a constructive relationship with India.





ANI







