



South Asia analyst Michael Kugelman has emphasised that the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi provides India with a pivotal platform to reassert its global leadership and deepen its engagement with the Global South.





He noted that the timing of the summit is crucial, as developing nations are increasingly seeking alternatives to the existing global framework amid growing volatility in the international order.





Kugelman explained that the summit comes at a moment of intensifying instability in the global economic and financial system, as well as in the broader international order.





He said BRICS is designed to provide new contributions to the global order at a time when dissatisfaction is rising, particularly within the Global South.





He described the timing of this year’s summit as fortuitous, stressing that it allows India to redouble its efforts to connect with the Global South. He underlined that these priorities are central to Indian foreign policy, making the summit a significant opportunity for New Delhi.





However, Kugelman cautioned that India faces considerable diplomatic hurdles in forging unity within the expanded and increasingly complex grouping.





He said the ability to produce a substantive joint statement would be a key measure of success, as consensus is essential for BRICS to function effectively. He warned that the expansion of membership increases the risk of ineffectiveness due to the difficulty of reaching agreement among diverse nations.





He identified two specific challenges for India’s diplomatic balancing act. The first is navigating tensions in West Asia, given the presence of both Iran and the UAE at the summit.





The second is managing the ideological divide between BRICS members and the United States, particularly as India is engaged in delicate negotiations with Washington over a bilateral trade agreement.





He noted that Russia, Iran, and possibly China may push for language critical of the US, while India and others will resist such moves to safeguard their ties with Washington.





Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India’s economic resilience during the Leaders’ Session of the BRICS Business Forum.





He said India has diversified supply chains across sectors, ensuring reliability and stability even amidst global uncertainties.





He emphasised that India offers assurance of growth and stability, supported by rapid expansion of infrastructure including roads, railways, ports, and airports.





PM Modi also stressed that BRICS nations are emerging as centres of global innovation and solutions. He said global trade can only progress when sea lanes are secure, supply routes remain open, and seafarers are safe.





He reiterated that the theme of India’s BRICS chairmanship is “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability,” which has guided India’s economic and trade policies for over a decade.





He pointed out that BRICS has expanded significantly since its launch in 2006, with its membership and partners now comprising 21 countries. This expansion reflects the growing importance of the grouping in global affairs and underscores India’s role as chair in shaping its future trajectory.





ANI







